Headshots, Workshops, Stage Manager Positions, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 6/13

Part Time Jobs: Seeking Equity Stage Manager or ASM for Four 4-day Readings

We are seeking a stage manager or ASM for our summer production series at Berkshire Playwrights Lab. We are producing 4 bi-weekly staged readings at the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington. Starting rehearsals and performances for each reading span 4 days (Sunday-Wednesday), June 23-26, July 7-10, July 21-24, and August 4-7. This is a paid Union job. Equity rules apply. Housing and transportation incl. Please send resumes and information to General Manager, Casey McShain at casey@berkshireplayw... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Properties Supervisor

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Properties Supervisor. For nearly fifty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America?s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by American and international playwrights. We are strongly committed to producing work that is made by, and tells the stories of, a wide range of voices from all walks of life and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communications Manager

Who We AreOn public radio and podcast, Playing on Air is the home of America's greatest playwrights, actors, and directors - a new way to experience theater. As a non-profit devoted to theater accessibility, we record compelling, short audio plays and release them for audiences nationwide, for free and on-demand. Job Opening Playing on Air is seeking a Communications Manager to develop new audiences and deepen the engagement of our current listeners. The Communications Manager will work closel... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO is seeking a full time Staff Accountant.General Description: The Staff Accountant is responsible for performing a variety of accounting and personnel activities including processing payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and human resources data entry; and assisting the Business Office with the financial management of a large not-for-profit performing arts organization.Specific Responsibilities?Payroll & Human Resources: process weekly payroll for all departments, admini... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Call Center Representative (Part-Time)

The Public Theater is excited to announce that we are seeking part-time Call Center Representatives to join our team as soon as possible. Successful candidates are expected to offer the highest level of customer service to our patrons, donors, and any other member of the public, based on The Public Theater Policies and Procedures Handbook. Our team is responsible for ticketing all venues at The Public Theater, as well as Joe?s Pub and Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Cen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Call Center Representative (Full-Time)

The Public Theater is excited to announce that we are seeking a full-time Call Center Representative to join our team as soon as possible. Successful candidates are expected to offer the highest level of customer service to our patrons, donors, and any other member of the public, based on The Public Theater Policies and Procedures Handbook. Our team is responsible for ticketing all venues at The Public Theater, as well as Joe?s Pub and Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Ce... (more)

Photographers: Amazing Headshots to Build Your Career

You already know this, you need an amazing headshot. One that showcases your best traits with an attention grabbing expression. I have developed a headshot session that is collaborative, fun, and ensures you look amazing. This is done by making sure your headshots have three key ingredients: Confidence, Approachability and Personality. I work with you during the session, to not just pose you, but to build your on camera presence so you own the space. We'll work together to create a range o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking qualified applicant for the position of Company Manager. Experience preferred. Duties include but not limited to: handling all guest relations (care of visiting artistic staff from the point of hiring through departure), and assisting the Facilities Manager with management of our 20+ residential facilities (including A/C, electrical, plumbing, utilities, safety, environmental, security, etc.) The Right candidate will have a high degree of responsibility, b... (more)

Part Time Jobs: PART-TIME TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

PART-TIME TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - The Brown/Trinty MFA Program is seeking a part-time, seasonal Technical Director (TD) for our upcoming 2019/20 season. The TD will oversee all scenic related technical operations associated with MFA productions. Responsibilities:Assists in the successful realization of all designs.Works with designers, directors, and the Production Manager to maximize financial resources.Attends production meetings and assigned tech rehearsals.Ensure sets are built and installed o... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Non-Equity Stage Managers

NON-EQUITY STAGE MANAGERS - Brown University/Trinity Repertory MFA Programs is looking for experienced, local, non-Equity Stage Managers for the productions during the 19-20 season. Individuals must be reliable and well-organized with a professional attitude. Must be able to work with a creative team, assist the director, keep a prompt book, run rehearsals & performances, and supervise actors. This is an excellent opportunity for early career Stage Managers to work in a professional and educati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

About Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT)Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) is a 501(c)(3) live performance theatre and much more. Themission of GVT is to create live, professional quality theatre in West Virginia and through theatre,to enlighten, enrich and enliven the life of our region. GVT is involved in all aspects of the arts andhumanities, with people of all ages.From its 1966 productions in a tent alongside the Greenbrier River to Actors? Equity affiliation in astate-of-the-art facility in dow... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Production

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (PSF) seeks FT year-round Director of Production. Toward a goal of fiscally responsible excellence in mission-fulfilling productions, PSF director of production oversees and coordinates all aspects of theatre production, including seasonal production staffing/hiring, organizational stewardship of design and execution/build processes, facilities management, production expense tracking, scheduling and supervision of seasonal production departments and other duties... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theater Arts Director

Family Life is looking to fill the position of Theater Arts Director. Applicant musthave many years of experience in working with both young people and adults.This individual must have skills/abilities in directing musical theater, youth theatertraining, acting, and all elements of theatrical production (set design, lighting,makeup, sound, choreography, costuming, etc.). Applicant will oversee a staff of anumber of individuals.A heart to serve God with one?s talents is a priority for this posit... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costumes Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking a Costumes Apprentice for the 2019/2020 season. The Costume Apprentice will work as a member of the team whose primary purpose is the creation, load in and removal of costumes for each production. Duties include, but are not limited to, assisting costume shop staff with shopping, swatching, construction, and tech, assisting with rentals and stock upkeep, and joining the wardrobe run crew for The Hartford Stage?s production of A Christmas Carol. Ideal candidate will ha... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Group Sales Manager - Pip's Island

Main responsibilities:Set-up and standardize Pip?s Island Group Sales materials and operations, turning it into a well-oiled machine- Develop marketing materials to communicate Pip?s Island special event offerings, and refine them over time as we understand what?s most effective- Create pricing, standard offers, and standard logistics for special events, working with Venue Management team- Find a catering and other vendor partner(s) that align with our brand aesthetic and standards- Help us def... (more)

Full Time Jobs: SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque - San Francisco Auditions

We are holding an open call audition for SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2019 Tour!This unique production features performances and music, complete with tongue-in-cheek humor and raw erotic sexuality. We are looking for some of the sexiest, most talented girls to create the ultimate provocative tribute to pop-culture that Burlesque has ever seen.WHEN: Sunday, June 9th, 2019!WHERE: Rae Studios414 Mason St, STE 705San Francisco, CA 94102United StatesTIME: 3 PM Sharp! (Please do not be late)AGE:... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Teaching Artist - Movement

OverviewWaterwell, an award-winning Off-Broadway company entering its 18th year, seeks a Movement Teaching Artist to join the Waterwell Drama Program, the company?s growing arts education wing.About WaterwellFounded in 2002, Waterwell is a non-profit, civic-minded theater and education company. Waterwell strives to prove itself a vital presence in the lives of its audience by remaining always responsive: responsive to the events affecting the world at large, responsive to changing modes of expr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Ticket Services Manager

Part American palace, part industrial shed, Park Avenue Armory is dedicated to supporting unconventional works in the visual and performing arts that need non-traditional spaces for their full realization, enabling artists to create and audiences to experience epic and adventurous presentations that cannot be mounted elsewhere in New York City. ?Few cultural institutions have been as adept at pushing the cultural FOMO button, triggering that ?fear of missing out? that New Yorkers hate?? ?The Ne... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Director - Shea's Performing Arts Center

OrganizationLocated in Buffalo, New York, Shea?s Performing Arts Center (Shea?s) opened in 1926 as Shea?s Buffalo Theatre. Nicknamed The Wonder Theatre, Shea?s Buffalo Theatre was the dream of Michael Shea. Originally serving as a movie house, it would later stage vaudeville shows and play host to the likes of the Marx Brothers, Frank Sinatra, George Burns, and Bob Hope. Today, Shea?s presents touring Broadway musicals and other live entertainment in its three venues: Shea?s Buffalo Theatre, She... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Alumni Services Coordinator

AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, with campuses in New York City and Hollywood, is one of the foremost post-secondary performing arts colleges in the country. AMDA offers Bachelor of Fine Arts degree programs in Acting, Musical Theatre, Dance Theatre and Performing Arts as well as two year conservatory programs.The Alumni Services Coordinator will assist in supporting AMDA's alumni engagement programs. The environment at AMDA requires teamwork, a can-do attitude, perseveranc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Membership Manager

New York City Center is seeking an organized, energetic, performing arts lover with at least three years of related development experience as our next Membership Manager. This manager is responsible for leading all facets of the Friends of City Center membership program. This position provides direction to the Membership Assistant and apprentices working within the Individual Giving portfolio. The Membership Manager is expected to uphold and model excellent standards of professionalism and d... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing & Communications

The OpportunityFollowing a phase of rapid growth in recent years, MCC Theater seeks a dynamic and experienced Director of Marketing & Communications to lead organizational initiatives that will ensure audience engagement while maximizing earned revenue. The ideal candidate will bring the ambition and proven track-record to strategically promote a season of exciting new work, while always strengthening the connection between a diverse audience and the MCC Theater mission. This role requires a sa... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Project Manager

Job Title: Project ManagerHudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation and paintedscenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit ourwebsite www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NYThe Project Manager represents the company to clients and vendors and is responsible for selling,bidding, and managing projects including project revenue and margin. The Project Manager consultswith senior executives on contrac... (more)





