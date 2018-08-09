From Stage Managers to Radio City Tour Guides to Wardrobe Crew, Check out this Week's BWW Classifieds 8/9

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/9/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs: SAT Instructor

A-List Education (www.alisteducation.com) is hiring part-time instructors to teach SAT/ACT classes. Details: • Classes last 2-3 hours on either weekdays or Saturdays • Classes are scheduled weekly (usually 12-16 weeks) • Full curriculum and training provided o Training Days/Times TBD • Teaching hours paid at $50/session hour • Training and prep time paid at $15/hour; half-hour of prep time alotted for each class taught • Travel reimbursements available for round-trip train fare ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time Studio Manager

About the Organization ALDEN MOVES Dance Theater is dedicated to making movement dance and making dance move--on stage and in the classroom. Comprised of a professional division, a children's division, and a recreational division for teens and adults, we are a repertory company dedicated to supporting artists whose work is steeped in tradition and infused with contemporary perspective. Further, we seek to inspire new generations of artists and audiences by offering classes in which the whole fa... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time Studio Manager

About the Organization ALDEN MOVES Dance Theater is dedicated to making movement dance and making dance move--on stage and in the classroom. Comprised of a professional division, a children's division, and a recreational division for teens and adults, we are a repertory company dedicated to supporting artists whose work is steeped in tradition and infused with contemporary perspective. Further, we seek to inspire new generations of artists and audiences by offering classes in which the whole fa... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Radio City -Seasonal Tour Guide

A Tour Guide is often the first and possibly only contact visitors from around the world will have with our theater. The hour spent with a Tour Guide should create a positive impression of the building and operations of the "Showplace Of The Nation". Tour Guides are responsible for conducting behind the scenes walking tours of Radio City Music Hall. Conducting tours for the public require you to speak in a clear, informative and entertaining matter for several hours a day. As you escort... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Tour Supervisor-Madison Square Garden (Part Time)

Responsibilities The Tour Supervisor will be responsible for supporting the Tour Manager in overseeing personnel performance to assure all guests receive professional, pleasant and courteous service and an entertaining experience. This will include: Balancing and reconciling daily tour ticket sales and working closely with the Tour Manager to ensure the tour department is fully stocked with all necessary equipment, office supplies, uniforms, etc. Communicate with many internal departments ... (more)

Theatres: Madison Square Tour Guide

Responsibilities Tour Guides are responsible for conducting a 75-minute behind-the-scenes walking tour of Madison Square Garden. The ideal candidate will possess the ability to speak in a clear, informative and entertaining manner for several hours a day. This position is also responsible for general order and safety of the visitors along the predetermined route. Using good judgment and the ability to think on your feet in addressing all issues of security and safety is paramount. Tour Guide... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Brighid

SEEKING SCENIC CARPENTER The Henegar Center is a community theatre, housed in a 1919 school building located in Melbourne, FL. We have been producing shows since 2001 including community theatre and regional theatre premieres. The Henegar Center was voted #1 in Programmatic Excellence by the Brevard Cultural Alliance for the 2016-2017 theatre season. We are currently looking for a Scenic Carpenter with the following skills: 3-5 years experience as a Scenic Carpenter or equival... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wardrobe Crew Needed

Kings Dominion's Entertainment Department is looking for COSTUMERS and STITCHERS for Halloween Haunt and Winterfest. Responsibilities include: Helping to dress several hundred Monsters for our annual Haunt event, as well as assisting with construction, organization and cleaning of costumes and wigs. Assisting with fittings, alterations and maintenance of costumes and wigs for 16 Winterfest shows, and 40+ walk-around face and costumed characters. Preferred skills include: hand and machine... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Sales and Community Relations Associate

George Street Playhouse, a LORT theater located in New Brunswick, NJ is seeking a Sales and Community Relations Associate. In the Fall of 2019, the Playhouse will celebrate its 45th season when it takes residence in the now rising New Brunswick Performing Arts Center - featuring two brand new state-of-the-art theaters. This position plays an important role in audience development and is responsible for achieving assigned revenue goals through the cultivation and engagement of identified const... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Patron Relations Associates

George Street Playhouse is looking for a select few individuals to serve as part-time (approx. 20-30 hours) Patron Relations Associates. Ideal candidates will be passionate about theatre and aspire to be an integral part of the team for our entire 2018-2019 season (August-May). Associates will be responsible for the following: Sell and distribute both single tickets and subscriptions using ticketing software Handle customer service inquiries and resolve issues Provide insightful knowled... (more)

Theatres: Associate Artist

ASSOCIATE ARTIST POSITION Florida Studio Theatre, a 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL operating under the LORT D, AEA Experimental, AGVA, SDC and USA contracts is seeking an Associate Artist with at least 10 years of professional regional theatre experience, directing musicals and plays. This position will also develop musical revues and cabaret acts. Significant dramaturgical experience is necessary to work with a wide variety of writers, including playwrights and sketch writers. Comedy a... (more)

: Technical Director

Cape May Stage, the premiere South Jersey Equity theatre that inspires audiences, the community, and performers is seeking a Technical Director (TD). The TD ensures overall facility and production needs are met including load-in, construction, strike, purchasing, repairs, special events (both on- and off-site), general technical support, and shop maintenance (which includes the scene, electrical, costume, etc.). Qualifications: • A Bachelor's degree in Theater with a specialty in Technical T... (more)

Internships: Artistic/Arts Management/Editorial Interns

Applications for internships are accepted on a rolling basis and must be received by the following deadlines: April 1 for all summer internships July 20 for all fall internships December 1 for all spring internships We currently have openings for an Artistic Intern, Arts Management Intern, and Editorial Intern. Each position carries a commitment of 3 to 6 months, with a minimum of 20 hours per week. Interns receive a monthly transportation stipend to cover their travel expenses, and sch... (more)

Internships: Casting Interns

Binder Casting is offering a full-time fall internship. We are seeking intelligent, hard-working, and organized self-starters with a passion for the entertainment industry. This internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about casting at a full-service office while working on theatrical, commercial, and film projects. For more information on what we do please visit www.bindercasting.com. Intern Responsibilities can include: answering phones, copying and scanning, sorting/opening mail ... (more)

Internships: New York Speech Coaching Intern

The New York Speech Coaching Internship Program is an opportunity for aspiring speech coaches and those interested in learning about the field to receive training from experienced instructors, observe sessions with clients, and assist New York Speech Coaching's administrative and educational staff in day-to-day operations. Participants of the program will receive constructive feedback regarding their progress through observations and discussions with NYSC staff. Interns will interact with othe... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Babysitters, $20-25/hr for Last Minute or Part-Time Jobs with SmartSitting!

Would you love to get paid for building couch forts, spending your days in the sunshine, singing, dancing, playing games, and inspiring some super fun and amazing kids? We're looking for experienced individuals looking for regular work schedules with a pay rate of $20-$25/hour and a minimum of $500/week for many upcoming after-school positions. Individuals with degrees in early childhood, elementary education, child psychology, nursing, sociology, theater, arts education, and more are enco... (more)

Internships: Producing/Casting Intern

To Work With: Producer Hunter Arnold, Producing Associate Kayla Greenspan and Casting Directors Stephanie Yankwitt and Margaret Dunn Responsibilities Include: Managing investor and company data, research projects, copy editing/proofreading, script coverage and more. As well, this intern will assist with initial phases of casting including list making, breakdowns, and day to day casting administration work. The Producing/Casting Intern must have strong verbal and written communication skills, ... (more)

Internships: Development/ Marketing Intern

Transport Group, the award-winning off-Broadway theatre company, is currently seeking a Development/ Marketing intern to join our team this fall. This individual will work closely with the Executive Director and development team to help with marketing, development and administrative needs. While consistently producing ambitious work celebrated by critics and audiences alike, Transport Group is a run by a small but might team of four full-time individuals. This boutique-style operation provi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managerial - Custom Shoe Design

LaDuca Shoes The first. The original. The only Managerial Position Available: Custom Shoe Department Position available immediately. Hours - Part time/Full time - Negotiable For over 20 years LaDuca Shoes has set the standard in the industry for character dance shoes; having been knighted "the Gucci of Dance Shoes" by the NY Times. It is more than a job, it is a commitment to excellence. For consideration, please send your resume and cover letter to - brian.mccarty@laducashoes.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managerial - Custom Shoe Design

LaDuca Shoes The first. The original. The only Managerial Position Available: Custom Shoe Department Position available immediately. Hours - Part time/Full time - Negotiable For over 20 years LaDuca Shoes has set the standard in the industry for character dance shoes; having been knighted "the Gucci of Dance Shoes" by the NY Times. It is more than a job, it is a commitment to excellence. For consideration, please send your resume and cover letter to - brian.mccarty@laducashoes.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

The Shed, the first multi-arts center designed to commission, produce, and present all types of performing arts, visual arts, and popular culture, is seeking an experienced Technical Director to provide support for all productions. For a full job description, list of qualifications, and to apply visit https://theshed.org/careers ... (more)

Internships: Student Intern

The New York Vocal Coaching Internship Program is an opportunity for aspiring vocal coaches and those interested in learning about the field to receive training from experienced instructors, observe sessions with clients, and assist New York Vocal Coachings administrative and educational staff in day-to-day operations. Participants of the program will receive constructive feedback regarding their progress through observations and discussions with NYVC staff. Interns will interact with other par... (more)

Theatres: SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour Auditions!

We are holding an open call audition for SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque 2018 Tour! When: Tuesday, July 24, 2018! Where: Z ROOM TEMPE 1835 E University Dr Unit 7 Tempe, Arizona 85281 Time: 10 AM sharp! (Please do not be late) Age Requirement: 18+ Only What to bring: -Headshot -Performance resume What to wear: - Comfortable dance shoes We cant wait to meet you all! XO SuicideGirls... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer

We are delighted that Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) and Musical Theatre Network (MTN) have been awarded further funding from the Cameron Mackintosh Foundation to support five placements as part of The Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer Scheme over 2018-2021. Through this scheme emerging professional musical theatre composers are paired with a venue, and given the opportunity to be involved in a range of work which could include underscoring plays, setting text to music or working on de... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Education & Community Outreach

Summary Statement: Bay Street Theater (BST) seeks a Director of Education & Community Outreach. This full-time salaried position reports to the Artistic Director and works to advance Bay Street Theater's educational programming, engagement in the East End community, and partnerships with local businesses/organizations. The position requires a comprehensive approach to engaging audiences of all ages and inspiring a love of theater and the arts in community youth. Ideal candidates should hav... (more)







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You