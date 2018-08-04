Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/4/2018

Aug. 4, 2018  
Below is BroadwayWorld.com's Upcoming Events calendar updated on 8/4/2018. For the complete calendar of upcoming events, concerts, openings, closings and more, visit BroadwayWorld.com's Event Calendar.

Dilly & Buntrock to Lead the Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - 8/4/2018

The Muny announced today the parental powerhouse that will star in the theatre's closing centennial season production,Meet Me In St. Louis, August 4 - 12. Tony-nominated Erin Dilly will star alongside real-life husband Stephen R. Buntrock as Mrs. Anna and Mr. Alonso Smith, respectively.


Closing Night: LONG BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL and Culinary Events from 8/1-8/4 - 8/4/2018

The seventh annual Long Beach International Film Festival (LBIFF) will take place August 1 - 4, 2018. Four days of film screenings, industry celebrations and sophisticated culinary events will be held on Long Beach, New York's pristine, popular beachfront and the glamorous Allegria Hotel.


Rachel Bay Jones to Exit DEAR EVEN HANSEN August 5 - 8/5/2018

According to Variety, Rachel Bay Jones, currently appearing in Dear Evan Hansen in the role that earned her a Tony Award, will depart the production on August 5th. Her replacement will be announced.


GOOD MORNING NEW YORK: A New Musical about broadcast news in development - 8/5/2018


Lisa Brescia To Take on So Big Role of Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 8/7/2018

Broadway veteran Lisa Brescia will join the company of the Tony Award-winning musical as 'Heidi Hansen,' marking her return to Broadway after more than a decade. Brescia begins performances on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 succeeding Rachel Bay Jones, who plays her final performance on August 5, 2018.


World Premiere of The Field Headlines Broadway Bound Theatre Festival This Summer - 8/8/2018


World Premiere of The Field Headlines Broadway Bound Theatre Festival This Summer - 8/8/2018


BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer - 8/9/2018

Be More Chill, the original musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's 'Smash', The Black Suits, Broadway BounTy Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events') will have its New York premiere production this summer. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs the limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).


Rubin-Vega, Victor Dixon and More Sign on for REBEL VERSES - 8/9/2018

Vineyard Theatre and Developing Artists will partner again to present Developing Artists' REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival, Thursday through Saturday August 9-18 at Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th St.). Each night will include a prominent Guest Artist joining the festival for a special performance.


World Premiere of The Field Headlines Broadway Bound Theatre Festival This Summer - 8/10/2018


Teen actor bounces back after debilitating accident to star Off Broadway - 8/10/2018


Teen actor bounces back after debilitating accident to star Off Broadway - 8/10/2018


Reflux making its off-Broadway debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/11/2018


Reflux making its off-Broadway debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/11/2018




Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Satine, Christian, Zidler & More! First Look at Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE in Boston
  • Don't Throw Away Your Shot! Bid Now on Tickets to See Lin-Manuel Miranda in HAMILTON in Puerto Rico
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Will Roland, George Salazar, Jason Tam, and the Cast of BE MORE CHILL in Action
  • Corey Cott to Star in New Musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at Kansas City Rep
  • Photo Flash: KING KONG Begins Rehearsals on Broadway
  • Daphne Rubin-Vega, Amy Spanger and More Join THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT at Feinstein's/54 Below

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 