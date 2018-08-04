Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/4/2018
Dilly & Buntrock to Lead the Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - 8/4/2018
The Muny announced today the parental powerhouse that will star in the theatre's closing centennial season production,Meet Me In St. Louis, August 4 - 12. Tony-nominated Erin Dilly will star alongside real-life husband Stephen R. Buntrock as Mrs. Anna and Mr. Alonso Smith, respectively.
Closing Night: LONG BEACH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL and Culinary Events from 8/1-8/4 - 8/4/2018
The seventh annual Long Beach International Film Festival (LBIFF) will take place August 1 - 4, 2018. Four days of film screenings, industry celebrations and sophisticated culinary events will be held on Long Beach, New York's pristine, popular beachfront and the glamorous Allegria Hotel.
Rachel Bay Jones to Exit DEAR EVEN HANSEN August 5 - 8/5/2018
According to Variety, Rachel Bay Jones, currently appearing in Dear Evan Hansen in the role that earned her a Tony Award, will depart the production on August 5th. Her replacement will be announced.
GOOD MORNING NEW YORK: A New Musical about broadcast news in development - 8/5/2018
Lisa Brescia To Take on So Big Role of Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 8/7/2018
Broadway veteran Lisa Brescia will join the company of the Tony Award-winning musical as 'Heidi Hansen,' marking her return to Broadway after more than a decade. Brescia begins performances on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 succeeding Rachel Bay Jones, who plays her final performance on August 5, 2018.
World Premiere of The Field Headlines Broadway Bound Theatre Festival This Summer - 8/8/2018
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer - 8/9/2018
Be More Chill, the original musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's 'Smash', The Black Suits, Broadway BounTy Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events') will have its New York premiere production this summer. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs the limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).
Rubin-Vega, Victor Dixon and More Sign on for REBEL VERSES - 8/9/2018
Vineyard Theatre and Developing Artists will partner again to present Developing Artists' REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival, Thursday through Saturday August 9-18 at Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th St.). Each night will include a prominent Guest Artist joining the festival for a special performance.
Teen actor bounces back after debilitating accident to star Off Broadway - 8/10/2018
Reflux making its off-Broadway debut at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival - 8/11/2018
