Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 8/4/2018

Be More Chill, the original musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's 'Smash', The Black Suits, Broadway BounTy Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events') will have its New York premiere production this summer. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs the limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).



