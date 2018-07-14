Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/14/2018

Margherita, Lamon, and More Cast in EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL at NYMF - 7/17/2018 The complete cast and creative team have been announced for EMOJILAND, an official selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival that was Inspired by The Unicode Standard, and takes place within the imaginary digital world inside a smartphone. Co-created by husband-and-wife-team Laura Nicole Harrison (book, music & lyrics) & Keith Harrison (book, music & lyrics), the production is directed by Thomas Caruso (named NYMF's Best Director in 2014), and will very appropriately begin performances on World Emoji Day, July 17th with a run through July 22nd in the Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row.

