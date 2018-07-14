Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 7/14/2018

Jul. 14, 2018  
Broadway Barks Announces Lineup of Stars - 7/14/2018

Broadway Barks returns in just a few weeks, and the lineup of stars in attendance has just been announced.


Fundamental Theater Project produces show to fight family separation - 7/14/2018


'SUMMERSTUCK: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS I SHOULD HAVE BOOKED' RETURNS JULY 14 WITH NEW CAST - 7/14/2018


Creative Team Announced for Joel Grey-Helmed Yiddish FIDDLER - 7/15/2018

Today thousands of hopefuls will begin to line up at the Actors Equity Audition Center for a chance to be seen for the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) American Premiere of the Yiddish languageFiddler on the Roof. As casting begins, this highly-anticipated production, helmed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, announces its full all-star creative team.


Playwrights Horizons Opens Online Lottery for First Preview of LOG CABIN - 7/15/2018

Playwrights Horizons begins accepting entries today for the Live for Five online lottery for $5 tickets to the world premiere of LOG CABIN


The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends Announces The Official Cast For She NYC Arts 2018 Summer Theater Festival - 7/15/2018


Tickets on Sale Now for the World Premiere of Bad Ass Beauty: The Rock Opera as Part of the 2018 New York Musical Festival - 7/15/2018


Additional Performance Added For INTERSTATE At The NYMF - 7/15/2018

Melissa Li's and Kit Yan's new musical Interstate, has been extended due to popular demand. Interstate, which opens the 2018 New York Musical Festival tonight at Theatre Row, will play to a sold-out house. An additional performance, has been added on Sunday, July 15 at 5:00 pm.


Bridge Records Releases a New Recording Of Marc Blitzstein's THE CRADLE WILL ROCK - 7/16/2018

Bridge Records will be issuing the first complete recording of Marc Blitzstein's signature creation, the opera The Cradle Will Rock. The new recording features Blitzstein's original 1937 orchestrations and was recorded live at Opera Saratoga in July 2017. The performance features a stellar cast including Ginger Costa-Jackson as Moll; Keith Jameson as Harry Druggist; Christopher Burchett as Larry Foreman; Audrey Babcock as Mrs. Mister; and Matt Boehler as Mr. Mister. The production is conducted by John Mauceri with direction by Lawrence Edelson. The two-disc set also includes a rare recording of Marc Blitzstein discussing the opera's opening night in 1937.


Margherita, Lamon, and More Cast in EMOJILAND THE MUSICAL at NYMF - 7/17/2018

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for EMOJILAND, an official selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival that was Inspired by The Unicode Standard, and takes place within the imaginary digital world inside a smartphone. Co-created by husband-and-wife-team Laura Nicole Harrison (book, music & lyrics) & Keith Harrison (book, music & lyrics), the production is directed by Thomas Caruso (named NYMF's Best Director in 2014), and will very appropriately begin performances on World Emoji Day, July 17th with a run through July 22nd in the Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row.


Sieber and Simard To Lead ANNIE At The Muny - 7/18/2018

The Muny announced today that Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard will star as the stoically affluent Daddy Warbucks and the deliciously wicked Miss Hannigan, respectively, in the theatre's centennial season production of Annie, July 18 - 25. Annie is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Jessica Hartman with music direction by Colin Welford. Annie is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones.


Peyton Ella Wins Title Role in Muny's ANNIE; Full Cast and Creative - 7/18/2018

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for the theatre's centennial season production of Annie, July 18 -25. 


Original Live Production - "Savage Force" at the Kraine Theater NYC - 7/18/2018


Original Live Production - "Savage Force" at the Kraine Theater NYC - 7/19/2018


“COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL” RETURNS TO OFF BROADWAY - 7/20/2018


Original Live Production - "Savage Force" at the Kraine Theater NYC - 7/21/2018




