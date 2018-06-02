Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/2/2018
Stage Managers for FROZEN, SPONGEBOB Headline 2018 BSMS - 6/2/2018
The Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS) is back by popular demand for a fourth year of in-depth panels and networking with Broadway's top stage managers.
Closing Night: Schimmel Center To Present Anna Deavere Smith In Notes From The Field, 6/1 & 6/2 - 6/2/2018
Schimmel Center will present Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith's Obie Award-winning solo performance, Notes From the Field, for one weekend only on Friday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in preparation for a two week run at the Royal Court in London. The production is directed by Leonard Foglia and features original music composed and performed by bassist Marcus Shelby who joins Ms. Smith on stage.
Megan Hilty Plays London - 6/3/2018
Club 11 London and Megan Hilty have confirmed the rescheduling of Megan's 2017 London concerts to the 3rd of June 2018. Megan will play two shows only at Cadogan Hall, Sloane Square at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.
From the Creators of Bayside! the Musical!, 90210! The Musical!, Katdashians! The Musical!, and Full House! The Musical! comes FRIENDS! The Musical! - 6/3/2018
SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Explores Civil War LGBT Love at MTC - 6/5/2018
Just announced, Manhattan Theatre Club will produce the world premiere of Sugar in Our Wounds, a new play by Donja R. Love and directed by Saheem Ali (Twelfth Night for The Public Theater's Mobile Unit), as part of MTC's upcoming 2017-2018 season.
Ashley to Direct THE SQUIRRELS at La Jolla Starring Oscar and More - 6/5/2018
La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of The Squirrels, by Tony Award nominee Robert Askins (Hand to God), directed by 2017 Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, running June 5 - July 8.
The Music in My Blood begins performances June 6 - 6/6/2018
Michael O'Keefe and Angelina Fiordellisi to Star in Cherry Lane's FIRST LOVE - 6/7/2018
Cherry Lane Theatre (Seri Lawrence, Janio Marrero, Co-Artistic Directors) is proud to announce that Academy Award nominee Michael O'Keefe and Angelina Fiordellisi will star in its upcoming Founder's Project presentation of Charles Mee's FIRST LOVE, directed by Kim Weild.
Casting Announced For The 5th Avenue Theatre’s THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 6/8/2018
This summer The 5th Avenue Theatre is staging an exciting new production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame starring Joshua Castille as Quasimodo. A Deaf actor, Castille is celebrated for his performances in Tribes at ACT Theatre in Seattle and in Spring Awakening with Deaf West on Broadway. Quasimodo, who is deaf in Victor Hugo's literary masterpiece, is a character that Castille and The 5th are excited to elevate and delve more deeply into with the real-life experiences and stories of a deaf actor leading the way. Castille, who makes his 5th Avenue Theatre debut, will use American Sign Language (ASL) throughout his performance. Justin Gregory Lopez returns to The 5th (Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon) as one of the cathedral's gargoyles and as Quasimodo's "voice" in song.
Anika Noni Rose to Star in Classic Stage's CARMEN JONES - 6/8/2018
Classic Stage Company announced today that Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose will play the title role in the company's new production of the musical CARMEN JONES beginning performances Friday, June 8.
Shuler Hensley Gives a Close Shave in SWEENEY TODD at Atlanta Opera - 6/9/2018
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will slay audiences at Atlanta Opera next June, starring Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley in his company debut in the title role. Meredith Arwady will sing the role of Mrs. Lovett.
RANDY WRITES A NOVEL - 6/9/2018
“DIWA” TO COMPETE IN THIS YEAR’S OSCAR-QUALIFYING, DANCES WITH FILMS FESTIVAL - 6/9/2018