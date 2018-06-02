Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 6/2/2018

This summer The 5th Avenue Theatre is staging an exciting new production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame starring Joshua Castille as Quasimodo. A Deaf actor, Castille is celebrated for his performances in Tribes at ACT Theatre in Seattle and in Spring Awakening with Deaf West on Broadway. Quasimodo, who is deaf in Victor Hugo's literary masterpiece, is a character that Castille and The 5th are excited to elevate and delve more deeply into with the real-life experiences and stories of a deaf actor leading the way. Castille, who makes his 5th Avenue Theatre debut, will use American Sign Language (ASL) throughout his performance. Justin Gregory Lopez returns to The 5th (Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon) as one of the cathedral's gargoyles and as Quasimodo's "voice" in song.



