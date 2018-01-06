Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/6/2018
Jordan, Ebersole & Jones Join Rudetsky Onstage in Fort Lauderdale - 1/6/2018
The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Mark Cortale announce the return of the Broadway Concert Series hosted by Seth Rudetsky to Parker Playhouse. The afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway channel will deliver three intimate evenings of incredible music and hilarious conversation with Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award nominated star of Newsies and NBC's Smash and CW's Supergirl (Saturday, January 6), Rachel Bay Jones, 2017 Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen (Friday, February 16) and Christine Ebersole, two-time Tony Award-winning star of War Paint, Grey Gardens and 42nd Street (March 24).
America's Future Football Stars Featured U.S. Army All American Bowl - 1/6/2018
America's Future Football Stars Featured During 18th Annual U.S. Army All American Bowl 1/6 Live on NBC
Casting Announced For Vital's OWEN & MZEE The Musical - 1/6/2018
DVR Alert: John Lithgow Talks New Broadway Show on Today's CBS SUNDAY MORNING - 1/7/2018
Award-winning actor John Lithgow opens up about the death of his father and how it inspired his new Broadway production, in a candid interview with Lee Cowan to be broadcast Sunday, Jan. 7 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.
Hanna and the Moonlit Dress Opens TODAY! - 1/7/2018
'Out Of Bounds' Series Set for 2018 PROTOTYPE Festival - 1/7/2018
Beth Morrison Projects and HERE Arts Center have announced programming for Out of Bounds 2018, a series of short, free performances of new works in public spaces, presented in its second season as part of the sixth annual PROTOTYPE: Opera/Theatre/Now, running January 7-20, 2018 in New York City.
Andre De Shields Stars in Robert O'Hara's MANKIND Off-Broadway - 1/8/2018
Playwrights Horizons has announced complete casting for Mankind, the world premiere of a new play written and directed by two-time Obie Award winner Robert O'Hara (Bootycandy, Bella: An American Tall Tale at Playwrights; Barbecue, In the Continuum, The Brother/Sister Plays).
Riedel, Fairchild Set for 2017 Clive Barnes Awards - 1/8/2018
The Clive Barnes Foundation announced today that the 8th Annual Clive Barnes Awards will be presented on Monday, January 8, 2018 at The Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center.
O'Hara-Led COSI FAN TUTTE & More Among 2018 'Works & Process' Lineup - 1/8/2018
Evanna Lynch Reprises Role in Enda Walsh's DISCO PIGS at Irish Rep - 1/8/2018
Irish Repertory Theatre and Tara Finney Productions will present the 20th Anniversary Production of Enda Walsh's breakthrough play DISCO PIGS.
AMIOS PRESENTS - SHOTZ: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY - 1/8/2018
Greg Pierce's CARDINAL Begins at Second Stage - 1/9/2018
Second Stage Theater has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Greg Pierce's play, Cardinal, directed by Kate Whoriskey.
Paxton Whitehead Leads HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES at Florida Rep - 1/9/2018
Florida Repertory Theatre has announced famed stage and screen actor, Paxton Whitehead, will join the cast of 'How the Other Half Loves' by Alan Ayckbourn, running in the Historic Arcade Theatre January 9-31, 2018.
Kristine Nielsen Stars in Theresa Rebeck's New Comedy in D.C. - 1/9/2018
Folger Theatre continues its 2017/18 season with The Way of the World, a new comedy freely adapted from the classic play by William Congreve. Written and directed by renowned author Theresa Rebeck (Mauritus and Seminar and Broadway; co-creator and head writer of TV's Smash), the production will star Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen (Present Laughter, You Can't Take It With You, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike on Broadway).
New Rumpelstiltskin Audiobook Musical 'SPIN' Released - 1/9/2018
HarperAudio, the audio imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, today announced that it will release Spin, The Audiobook Musical on January 9, 2018. Spin is a witty, musical re-imagining of Grimm's fairy tale, Rumpelstiltskin, created by Broadway veterans Neil Fishman and Harvey Edelman, narrated by Jim Dale, and featuring a cast of Broadway musical stars.
Washburn & Malloy's LITTLE BUNNY FOO FOO Begins in Louisville - 1/9/2018
Artistic Director Les Waters and Managing Director Kevin E. Moore have announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Little Bunny Foo Foo.
Photo: First Look - Corbin Bleu Guests on THE MIDDLE, Tonight on ABC - 1/9/2018
HOLIDAY INN's Corbin Bleu will guest star on an upcoming episode of ABC's THE MIDDLE. The episode airs Tuesday, January 9 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Check out a first look below:
Enda Walsh's BALLYTURK Plays St. Ann's Warehouse - 1/9/2018
St. Ann's Warehouse welcomes back the singular vision of Irish playwright/director Enda Walsh in the American Premiere of his gut-wrenchingly funny and achingly poignant Ballyturk, co-produced by Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival, producers of Walsh's Misterman and last season's Arlington.
Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz Star In NOVEMBER CRIMINALS - 1/9/2018
Chlo Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort Star in a Coming of Age Crime Drama Inspired by the Popular Novel by Sam Munson
Sinking Ship’s A HUNGER ARTIST returns to Connelly Theater for seven performances only after acclaimed runs in NYC, Baltimore and Edinburgh - 1/10/2018
John Lithgow Brings the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway - 1/11/2018
Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Staci Levine, has announced the Broadway return of beloved stage and screen star John Lithgow in John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, directed by Daniel Sullivan.
THOM PAIN, Starring Rainn Wilson, Streaming on BroadwayHD - 1/11/2018
BroadwayHD announces today that Thom Pain, the Geffen Playhouse's filmed adaptation of its stage production of Will Eno's lauded play Thom Pain (based on nothing) starring Rainn Wilson ('The Office,' founder of Soul Pancake), will be available on BroadwayHD beginning January 11, 2018.
DVR Alert: HELLO, DOLLY!'s Bernadette Peters Visits NBC's TODAY - 1/11/2018
BWW has learned that Bernadette Peters will stop by NBC's TODAY to discuss taking over the starring role in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!. The actress will appear during the show's 10-11 am time slot. We will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!
The Mad Ones' MILES FOR MARY Makes Off-Broadway Debut - 1/11/2018
After a smash run last fall, Playwrights Horizons will present MILES FOR MARY, a new play by The Mad Ones. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, MILES FOR MARY received critical acclaim during its fall 2016 run at The Bushwick Starr.
Neil LaBute Festival and More Set for 59E59 Theaters This Winter - 1/11/2018
Angela Lansbury Joins 'NIGHT OF STARS' Lineup at Kravis Center - 1/12/2018
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced the addition of legendary star of stage, screen and television the Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winning Angela Lansbury to the upcoming annual NIGHT OF STARS A Broadway Celebration!
Goodspeed's 2018 New Musicals Festival Tackles Civil War, Airforce & More - 1/12/2018
The 13th Annual Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals, produced by Goodspeed Musicals' Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre, kicks off its much-anticipated three-day festival of brand-new works on Friday, January 12, 2018 at The Goodspeed with a staged reading of the rousing new musical Five Points by Ethan D. Pakchar (Music) and Douglas Lyons (Music and Lyrics), and McKnight Fellowship winner Harrison David Rivers (Book).
Falling in love again. With Dietrich. - 1/12/2018
New Play in Development - ONE NATION, ONE MISSION, ONE PROMISE - Heading Off-Broadway January 2018! - 1/12/2018
Trans Actor Brings Captivating One-Person Show To Joe's Pub - 1/12/2018
Ramin Karimloo Sings LES MIS, Original Tunes in London Concert - 1/13/2018
Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo will return to London with his new solo show at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, on 13 January 2018.
Ehle, Nielsen, Bartlett, Birney & More Star in SALUTE TO THE BRAVE at TACT - 1/13/2018
TACT, The Actors Company Theatre has announced that Jennifer Ehle (Oslo -Tony nomination, The Coast of Utopia - Tony Award, Design for Living, The Real Thing - Tony, Theatre World awards), Kristine Nielsen (Present Laughter; You Can't Take It With You; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike -Tony Outer Critics Circle Award), Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me; Something's Rotten!; Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Reed Birney (1984; The Humans - Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination; Gemini; Picnic; Casa Valentina - Drama Desk, Tony nomination), Cynthia Harris ('Mad About You;' The Tribute Artist; Bad Habits; Company; Any Wednesday), Lorenzo Pisoni (Equus, Humor Abuse, Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing, Last Dance), and Simon Jones (The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy; Party Monster; The Thomas Crown Affair; 12 Monkeys, Waiting in the Wings; Private Lives; The Real Inspector Hound/Hamlet; Benefactors; The Real Thing) will star along with Hanna Cheek, Nora Chester, Todd Gearhart, James Prendergast, Tony Roach, Rocco Sisto, and Lynn Wright, in a concert-style reading of Noel Coward's Salute to the Brave, the World Premiere of the play lost since 1941.
Colella-Led GROUP, Plays by Hwang, Walsh Set for 'DirectorFest' - 1/13/2018
The Drama League announced today the expansion of their annual event, DirectorFest, into a multi-week, city-wide festival focusing on the art of Contemporary Stage directing.
YoungArts Honors Tarell Alvin McCraney with 2018 Alumni Award - 1/13/2018
On Saturday, January 13, 2018, the National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) will honor Tarell Alvin McCraney - Academy Award-winning playwright, 1999 YoungArts Winner in Theater and YoungArts master teacher - with the 2018 Arison Alumni Award at the organization's annual Backyard Ball on the YoungArts Campus (2100 Biscayne Boulevard).
'THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES' Premieres Off-Broadway - 1/13/2018
The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats has announced the cast for its NYC premiere Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre this January 13, 2018.
THE THING WITH FEATHERS Begins at The Barrow Group - 1/13/2018
The Barrow Group Theatre Company, recipient of a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award, continues their 2017-2018 season with the World Premiere of The Thing with Feathers, a play by Scott Organ.
Young New Yorkers Share Stories in 'UNDESIRABLE ELEMENTS' - 1/13/2018
Ping Chong + Company casts young New Yorkers to share the jubilant victories, recent discord and distant dreams of coming of age in this great, complicated city. Created exclusively for The New Victory Theater and featuring a cast of seven in their theatrical debuts, the world premiere of Undesirable Elements: Generation NYZ performs at The Duke on 42nd Street from January 13 - 21, 2018.