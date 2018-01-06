Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 1/6/2018

Young New Yorkers Share Stories in 'UNDESIRABLE ELEMENTS' - 1/13/2018 Ping Chong + Company casts young New Yorkers to share the jubilant victories, recent discord and distant dreams of coming of age in this great, complicated city. Created exclusively for The New Victory Theater and featuring a cast of seven in their theatrical debuts, the world premiere of Undesirable Elements: Generation NYZ performs at The Duke on 42nd Street from January 13 - 21, 2018.

