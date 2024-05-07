Dylan Mulvaney to Present Solo Musical FAGHAG At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TikTok superstar and musical theatre actor Dylan Mulvaney plays with all the labels that land at her door - navigating dating, delusion, and her relationship with God in this new one-woman musical.

Making her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut, Woman of the Year and musical theatre star Dylan Mulvaney brings her first solo musical production FAGHAG to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.

Known for joyous TikTok series Days of Girlhood channelling her transition, Dylan is back at her day job - where it all began - musical theatre. FAGHAG is an hour of original musical numbers which chart Dylan's life where she is now, being friends with Gaga and Rachel Bloom, embracing her authenticity and those friends who have stuck like glue through everything; all while looking inward - celebrating her girlhood and exploring her relationship with God having grown up queer in the Catholic church.

An ex-twink with musical theatre credits including Broadway's cast for Book of Mormon, Dylan is a bonafide stage star ready to take the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with composers from across Broadway providing original songs and direction from Tim Jackson (Two Strangers, Merrily We Roll Along). Dylan's most recent stage outing was 365: Live!; to celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a show at The Rainbow Room supporting The Trevor Project and raised nearly $200,000, showcasing her musical talent in a joyous return to the live performance.

Dylan Mulvaney commented: “I am over the moon excited to return back to my theatre roots! FAGHAG is a campy, queer love letter to my younger self, and my way of taking my story off of social media and onto the stage. I have a deep respect for the solo performance art form, and I can't think of a more iconic place to premiere it than Edinburgh Fringe.”

Website: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/650-dylan-mulvaney-fghag

Insta: @Dylanmulvaney / @faghagtheshow

TikTok: @Dylanmulvaney

Creative Team:

Writer and Performer: Dylan Mulvaney

Director: Tim Jackson

Wider creative team to be announced

Assembly George Studio 2

Dates: 2 August - 25 August

Time: 21.40 (60 mins)

First review date: tbc

Age Recommendation and Content Warnings

Contains potentially triggering themes.

Tickets £15 / £14 | £10 previews

About Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian and content creator known for her viral series Days of Girlhood which has over 1 billion views across all social media platforms. Dylan was recently named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand dollars for queer youth. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico. Her greatest hope is to bring trans stories and queer joy to mainstream media.