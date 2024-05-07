Photo: See Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, and More in First Look at THE FABULOUS FOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bleeker Street has just dropped a first-look image of the upcoming film The Fabulous Four, featuring Tony-Award winner Bette Midler, Tony-nominated Sheryl Lee Ralph, Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, and Emmy-Award winner Megan Mullally.

The film follows three lifelong friends (Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph) who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhood are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks, and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

The film is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse and written by Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly. The Fabulous Four will be released in theaters July 26, 2024.

Take a look at the photo here, which includes Midler in wedding garb!

About Bette Midler

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Her debut record, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler recently returned to her role in Hocus Pocus for a new sequel, which had the biggest streaming premiere in Disney+ history.

About Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Madame Morrible), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Reggae (Faith), and Swing (Helen).

She recently won an Emmy Award for her performance in the hit TV series Abbott Elementary. In 2021, she was a producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway.

About Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally starred as Karen Walker in the popular NBC sitcom Will & Grace. She was seen on Broadway in Young Frankenstein, Grease, How to Succeed..., and It's Only a Play. She was recently seen on the big screen in Dicks the Musical.

About Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon is an American actress and activist. She is the recipient of an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a SAG Award, and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and nine Golden Globe Awards. She is known for roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Feud, Thelma & Louise, Enchanted, and more.

Photo credit: Bleecker Street