Video: Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at the Met Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At the close of the 2024 Met Gala, pop star Ariana Grande and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo joined the stage together to perform a powerful rendition of When You Believe from the animated film The Prince of Egypt. Following the performance, Grande shared the video to her TikTok account.

Their rendition of the Stephen Schwartz song is reminiscent of pop cover by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, which hit the charts in 1998 during the original release of the film.

The two artists will be starring together in the upcoming film version of Schwartz's Broadway musical Wicked. The first part will be released to theaters on November 27, with Wicked Part Two scheduled to arrive on November 26, 2025.

Earlier in the evening, Grande and Erivo discussed the film with Variety, with Grande saying her first time on the Wicked set was "the most emotional day of my life." Read more HERE.

Watch the performance here!

Photos: Disney/Chris Willard