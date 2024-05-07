GREASE Film Star Susan Buckner Passes Away at 72

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Susan Buckner has passed away.

Buckner played the role of Sandy's cheerleader friend Patty Simcox in the 1978 film Grease, alongside Olivia Newton-John.

Before her film and TV roles, Buckner was crowned Miss Washington in the annual pageant, before going on to compete in the national Miss America contest.

Following Grease, her only other film appearance was in the 1981 slasher film Deadly Blessing, directed by Wes Craven. Around the same time as her feature roles, she made several television appearances in shows such as The Brady Bunch Hour, The Love Boat, and Starsky & Hutch.

In her career, Buckner also worked on commercials and music projects.