Video: Melissa Errico Sings 'I've Grown Accustomed To His Face' from MY FAIR LADY

Watch Melissa Errico sing 'I've Grown Accustomed To His Face' at 54 Below in an all-new video from 54 Below.

In her show at 54 Below, Broadway Baby- From Manhasset to Manhattan & Beyond, Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas) sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and owned — and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about an ingenue’s life passed on the Great White Way.

A sexy, sublime study of American songs, ranging from Cole Porter to Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe to Taylor Swift… with a substantial peek at Melissa’s Sondheim album, Sondheim In The City.

Melissa Errico is an American actress, singer, recording artist and writer. She is known for her Broadway musical roles such as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, and Kurt Weill's One Touch of Venus, as well as her recordings of musical theater classics, including albums of songs by Stephen Sondheim and Michel Legrand. In recent years she has also become a contributing writer to The New York Times.