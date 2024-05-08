Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 8, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Robert Downey Jr. to Make Broadway Debut in Ayad Akhtar's MCNEAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This fall, Lincoln Center Theater will produce MCNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, starring Robert Downey Jr. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: First Look At Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER in Chicago

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at the World Premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, now on stage for a limited five-week engagement.. (more...)

SCHMIGADOON! World Premiere, LEGALLY BLONDE & More Set For Kennedy Center 2024/2025 Season

by Joshua Wright

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2024–2025 theater season featuring a world premiere, exclusive engagements, and the latest Broadway hits.. (more...)

Jessica Vosk Will Lead WAITRESS at The Muny; Initial Cast Revealed!

by Stephi Wild

Jessica Vosk is set to lead Waitress at the Muny this summer! Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

Dylan Mulvaney to Present Solo Musical FAGHAG At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Making her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut, Woman of the Year and musical theatre star Dylan Mulvaney brings her first solo musical production FAGHAG to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.

James Ijames' GOOD BONES, Delacorte Theater Reopening & More Set for The Public Theater 24-25 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater has revealed the line-up for The Public’s 2024-25 Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Stereophonic Performs 'Masquerade' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

by Stephi Wild

The cast of Stereophonic recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform the song 'Masquerade'. Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!