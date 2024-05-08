Disney And Make-A-Wish Partner To Make Teen's Broadway Dream Come True

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wishes are what the good folks at Disney do best and this week they made the Broadway dreams of one lucky teen come true.

Gabby Bubrick, an 18-year-old battling cancer, got her wish of appearing in a Broadway show courtesy of the House of Mouse and Make-A-Wish.

"I decided to perform in a Broadway show because theater is what makes me the happiest. It's Broadway -- that's the dream," she said.

For her wish, Gabby was granted a walk-on role in Aladdin on Broadway and had a magical time every step of the way. Gabby's experience included a backstage tour, her own performance wardrobe, lessons in the show's choreography, and her name in lights on the marquee of the New Amsterdam Theatre.

"We got to be on the stage and got to look out into the audience for the first time, and that was so cool," Bubrick said.

Bubrick, a former audience member at Mary Poppins at the New Amsterdam, was thrilled to return to the space for her Broadway debut.

"That was so cool and full circle, to get to be in a show in the theater that was where I had my first experience with musical theater, where I fell in love with it," she said.

After the performance, Gabby joined the cast for a curtain call and a farewell serenade

Read the full story at Eyewitness News.