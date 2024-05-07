 ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND Comes to Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has announced the capstone production of its 45th season, the world premiere musical, ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND, written by seven-time Emmy Award winning writer Mark Saltzman (Romeo and Bernadette) and directed by Jim Fall (Trick), with musical arrangements by Jack Lipson.

This enchanting new musical tells the true story of the secret romance between the real-life Alice, and Prince Leopold, son of Queen Victoria and great-granduncle of Prince Harry. As a child, Alice was Lewis Carroll's inspiration for the girl who fell down the rabbit hole, but now Alice is falling in love, despite the furious objections of the Queen. To honor the a cappella traditions at Oxford, the music of ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND is performed without accompaniment. ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND will perform from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 16, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, June 1 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

“The creation of unique pieces of living art is at the heart of what we do every day at ETC,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s executive director. “Every production at ETC is original from the costumes we create to the scenery we build and the casting decisions we make. That process is never more exciting, dynamic or engaging as when we are working on a world premiere production. The ability to partner with a playwright in developing the script, and presenting the production to an audience for the very first time anywhere, is a special experience with an energy unlike anything else. I can’t wait to share this remarkable new story with our community and the world.”

“I'm deeply delighted to see this long-gestating project of mine come to life at the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara,” comments writer Mark Saltzman. “The relationship of Alice Liddell and Prince Leopold first appeared on my radar when commentators began analyzing the Harry-Meghan love match and mentioned that Harry's great-granduncle Leopold was similarly in love with a celebrity. I endeavored to bring a 21st century sensibility to this story of 1872 Oxford, and folded in references to the racism, sexism and colonialism of society of that time. I'm also pleased to present on stage, with historical accuracy, a character with a disability as a romantic lead.”

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

JIM FALL (Director) has had a diversified directing career spanning over 35 years, including theatre, film and TV. His recent theatre directing credits include the world premieres of: Mark Saltzman’s musical about Rodgers and Hart; Falling for Make Believe at the Colony Theater, Primal Scream, The Musical, music by David Foster, book and lyrics by Arthur Janov, at the Smothers Theater, Pepperdine University, Howard Skora’s comedies Miserable With and Ocean View and Damaged Furniture at the Whitefire Theater, and Gary Lennon's The Interlopers at the Bootleg Theater. His TV movie credits include: “Wedding Wars” starring John Stamos and James Brolin, “Holiday Engagement” starring Shelley Long, “Holly's Holiday,” and “Kristin’s Christmas Past.” He also directed episodes of “Grosse Pointe,” and “So NoTORIous,” VH1’s scripted comedy starring Tori Spelling and Zachary Quinto. His feature film credits include: Trick, starring Christian Campbell and Tori Spelling, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and Disney’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie, starring Hilary Duff. He is currently developing “The Lord Won’t Mind,” a TV series based on Gordon Merrick’s 1971 New York Times bestseller, Hate: A Love Story, a feature film based on the true story of Al Snyder who took the Westboro Baptist Church to the Supreme Court after they protested his military son's funeral, and Out In The Vineyard, an original movie musical set in Sonoma, CA, shooting in early 2025.

Mark Saltzman (Playwright and Musical Director) began his career in New York with Jim Henson, writing for the Muppets. His Sesame Street sketches and songs (including “Caribbean Amphibian”) earned him seven Emmy Awards, but behind Kermit’s back, Mark was writing shows for Soho Rep, 13th Street Theater, and the Village Gate, where he co-wrote the long-running revue A, My Name is Alice. Later, Mark collaborated with Jerry Herman on the tv movie Mrs. Santa Claus, starring Angela Lansbury. For the movies, he wrote TheAdventures of Milo and Otis, Three Ninjas Kick Back and has had screenplays commissioned by SONY, Universal, and Disney. His TV movie The Red Sneakers, directed by and starring Gregory Hines was nominated for a Writers Guild Award. His first full-length stage work was The Tin Pan Alley Rag, Pasadena Playhouse 1997, nominated for five Los Angeles Ovation Awards including Best Musical. It went on to play theaters throughout the US, including a run at New York’s Roundabout Theater, nominated as Best Musical by the Outer Critics Circle. Other works for stage: Falling for Make Believe based on the life of Lorenz Hart AT LA’s Colony Theater, directed Jim Fall. Mr. Shaw Goes to Hollywood, Laguna Playhouse and now optioned for a film. Romeo and Bernadette, Off-Broadway in 2022, two Drama Desk Award nominations for lyrics and book as well as a Critic’s Choice nod from the NY Times. Cast album appearing this fall. Mark is a graduate of Cornell’s English and theater departments. He runs The Arnold Glassman Fund, which offers grants to worthy documentaries.

ETC has assembled a stellar cast, featuring Matthew Greenwood (The 8th Fold at the The Duchess Theatre, London; Harry in The One Direction Story at The Lyric Theatre, London) as “Caterpillar” & “Alfred Rowston,” Margie Mays (“American Idol,” “Call Me, Kat”) as “Alice Liddell,” Bree Murphy (National Tour of Les Miserables; Musical Theatre West’s 42nd Street) as “Queen Victoria,” “Mrs. Pettigrew,” & “Victor,” Sam O’Byrne (Salvage at the Hudson Theatre; Slings and Arrows at the Broadwater) as “Prince Leopold,” Sawyer Patterson (making his regional theatre debut) as “Edward Brockett,” and Brent Schindele (ETC’s Striking 12, Marry Me A Little) as “Dean Henry Liddell.”

The production’s design team includes scenic designer Harry Feiner, lighting designer Michael Rathbun, sound designer Kate Wecker and costume designer Michael Mullen.

Producers for ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND are Gwen and Henry Baker and Dana White; Associate Producer is Joan Davidson; and Supporting Producers are Paul Longanbach and Donald Polk.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND previews on Thursday, May 30 at 7:30pm & Friday, May 31 at 8:00pm; opens on Saturday, June 1 at 8:00pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 2:00pm at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm; with added performances on Sunday, June 2 at 7:00pm, Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 8 at 3pm, and Wednesday, June 12 at 2pm.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $86. All Patrons 35 and under are always $35. Student tickets are $25. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

Comments