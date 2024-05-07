Montreal English Theatre and Quebec Drama Federation Announce 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the first Monday of May, a delegation of 7 of Montreal English Theatre's most long standing and beloved companies joined together alongside their community partner, the Quebec Drama Federation, to announce their programming for the 24/25 season. The event, well attended by patrons and practitioners alike, featured the unveiling of over 25 upcoming productions, programs and projects in development.



In the years following the global event that changed the world: the COVID-19 pandemic, a slow recovery for the industry saw many seasons (though not all) offering opportunities for patrons to escape and re-engage with live performance. Imago Theatre, Geordie Theatre, Black Theatre Workshop, Infinithéâtre, Repercussion Theatre, Talisman Theatre and Tableau D'Hôte Theatr﻿e are now going below the procedural mask this season and examining the ripple effects that 2020 has had on our world, our humanity and on our individual selves. Patrons can look forward to engaging with themes such as friendship, sexuality and identity in works such as Geordie and Imago Theatre's The Wolves and Imago's Scorpio Moon, the importance of Indigenous and disability justice in Geordie's Jordan, or dive into the complexities of parenting, family and intergenerational dynamics in Infinithéâtre's Sinkhole (Or Six Ways to Disappear) or Black Theatre Workshop's Taking Care of Maman. Mental health is a theme seen through the majority of the delegation's seasons such as with Talisman, bringing back their 2024 Wildside Festival project Still Life as a full mainstage production.

"The team at Infinithéâtre are thrilled to announce our season alongside so many of our dynamic theatre colleagues. We have a vibrant theatre scene in Montreal and I believe it is our collective wish to encourage arts lovers to come out and discover a compelling variety of engaging offerings this coming season. These recent years have drawn us back into our creative corners and we're all ready to bloom with a multitude of passionate and thought-provoking projects. We invite our extended community back to the theatre, in all its forms, and in all the many corners of the city." - Zach Fraser, Artistic﻿ Director, Infinithéâtre

Some companies riveted launch attendees with their experimental approaches to their seasons. Repercussion, known for their fan favourite programming, Shakespeare in the Park is returning to parks across Montreal, this time inspired by the travelling troupes of Shakespeare's day and experimenting with form with Infinite Variety. Tableau D'Hôte was thrilled to announce Panicle adapting Gillian Sze book of poetry for the stage as a choreopoem, fuelled primarily by Jennifer Manning and choreographer Cai Glover's American Sign Language inspired translation.



Attendees were also treated to many exciting partnership and co-production announcements, both amongst the presenting delegation as well as with other local and national partners. Black The﻿atre Workshop, Canada's longest running Black theatre company, is elevating voices across the country, taking many of their projects on the road with The Great Canadian Theatre Company in Ottawa and Roseneath Theatre in Toronto. Geordie Theatre was elated to announce two world premiere plays for its 2PlayTour, as it continues to bring relevant and impactful theatre to youth across Eastern Canada and expands to reach even more remote communities than ever before. Beyond its mainstage production, Talisman was named on numerous instances as an artistic partner, in particular with Infinithéâtre.



Beyond productions, many of the companies also announced the return or launch of programming, development and mentorship opportunities. Infinithéâtre boasted development at the centre of their season, announcing the return of their playwriting competitions and readings as well as the development of two new pieces: Whalefall and Noli. Black Theatre Workshop announced the return of their recently re-invigorated national Artist Mentorship Program, as well as their playwrights' festival Club Zed. At, Geordie Theatre, Indigenous voices and stories take centre stage through its upcoming works in development, Mohawk Moods and Nikanihk.



Despite the plethora of riveting works already presented, many companies within the delegation, such as Tableau D'Hôte who mark their 20th anniversary this year, left attendees on the edge of their seats with the promise of extra surprises throughout the season. What those surprises may be is for us to await with bated breath. Whether you're looking to venture outdoors for Shakespearean works that dive into arts politics in Quebec, or to relive your She's the Man nostalgia with a power house ensemble of emerging actresses, it's a great time to be a theatre lover in Montreal.

