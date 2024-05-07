Photos: In Rehearsal With Kenny Leon And the Cast of HOME On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See photos from inside the rehearsal room as Home by Samm-Art Williams prepares to open on Broadway, in a production directed by Kenny Leon.

Home features Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

Home will begin preview performances on Friday, May 17, 2024, and open officially on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 21, 2024.

In the Tony Award®-nominated play The New York Times calls “an uplifting folk ballad about the pure in heart,” Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, and featured in the first year of Roundabout’s Refocus Project, Samm-Art Williams’ Home is a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong. Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (A Soldier’s Play) directs.

The creative team for Home includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), and Justin Ellington (Sound).

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton