Mariah Carey's PORTRAIT OF A PORTRAIT to Debut on Audible

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mariah Carey's Words + Music installment, Portrait of a Portrait, will debut on Thursday, May 23, exclusively from Audible. In the 40th volume of Audible's groundbreaking franchise, the best-selling, award-winning visionary will immerse listeners in an enchanting Butterfly Lounge session that is not only an unparalleled auditory experience, but a masterclass in the art of musical storytelling.

Providing an intimate window into Carey's creative process, Portrait of a Portrait is a journey into the genesis of her compositions and the narratives embedded within the songs. At the project's core is an introspective exploration of “Portrait,” a soul-stirring track from Carey's acclaimed album, Caution, underscoring the deep connection she maintains with each piece of her work. The Audible Original also features an exclusive, never-before-heard House remix of the original “Portrait,” highlighting the diverse soundscape of the superstar's musical legacy.

“Portrait of a Portrait is an in-depth journey into my inner life as a songwriter, and I'm excited to welcome listeners into the Butterfly Lounge for a unique, unfiltered exploration of my creative process and the meaning behind some of the songs closest to my heart,” said Mariah Carey.

Among the iconic musicians who have contributed to Audible's extensive ‘Words + Music' slate are John Legend, Beck, Pete Townshend, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma (“feels like an intimate recital from a chatty and approachable virtuoso” – The New York Times), James Taylor (“unique storytelling and musical experience” – USA Today), Patti Smith (“the hybrid form feels completely natural to her talents” – The New York Times), Common, Sharon Van Etten (“more personal than anything she's put out yet” – Vogue),Laura Jane Grace (“intimate and beautiful” – People), Rhiannon Giddens (“combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling” – Variety), Tariq Trotter (“in-depth look” – The Grio), Smokey Robinson (“allows you to be surprised again by his genius” – Los Angeles Times), Rufus Wainwright (“just like in his music, he opens himself up wide to the world” – Forbes), Alanis Morissette (“raw commentary” – Bustle), St. Vincent(“…thoughtful, perspicacious, and deeply funny...” – The Advocate), Jonathan Biss (“raw and insightful” – NPR),Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, Tom Morello, Billie Joe Armstrong, Carlos Santana, T Bone Burnett,Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Liz Phair, Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sting,