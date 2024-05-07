Kerry Butler To Direct THE PIN-UP GIRLS Musical Developmental Readings At York Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company will present two (2) developmental readings of The Pin-Up Girls, a musical love letter, with book and lyrics by James Hindman and music by Jeffrey Lodin, on Monday, May 20 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Pearl Studios Studio 314 (500 8th Avenue).

While singing at a local VFW Hall, Leanne and her friends discover a cache of wartime letters stretching back over a century. Inspired by what they've found-funny, romantic, and heartbreaking-the ladies decide to put on a show that celebrates the guys and gals who've fought for our country and the music that has kept them going, from the Andrews Sisters to Beyoncé, from World War One to Afghanistan.

Under the direction of Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Beetlejuice), the cast for the reading features Sara Glancy (The Civil War), Jillian Louis (Bordello, Golden Rainbow - The York), Gina Milo (Les Miserables, Subways Are for Sleeping – The York), and Barrett Riggins (Harmony – NYTF). Music Director is Jeffrey Lodin.

Admission is free. Please RSVP to boxoffice@yorktheatre.org. These presentations are part of The York Theatre Company's Developmental Reading Series, in association with CAB Productions (Claudia Stepp, President).

About the Artists

James Hindman (Book/Lyrics) Recent: The Exhibitionist, starring Jeff Hiller; winner of Theatre Aspen's Solo Flight Grant Award. What Doesn't Kill You, three Oscar Wilde Award noms, Dublin Theatre Festival. The Pin Up Girls, NJ Rep. Upcoming: Pete ‘n' Keely concert at Carnegie Hall starring Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber. Off Broadway: Popcorn Falls directed by Christian Borle, Pete 'N' Keely (Outer Critics Award nom, two Drama Desk noms), The Audience (Drama Desk nom). A Terrence McNally Award finalist, his plays have been developed and performed at The Vineyard, Second Stage, Long Wharf, Walnut Street, Pittsburgh Public, Goodspeed, Denver Theatre Center, New Jersey Rep, and Paper Mill Playhouse. As a performer: “The Gilded Age,” “The Time Traveler's Wife,” Iron Fist, Ocean's 8. Broadway: Mary Poppins, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, City of Angels, A Grand Night for Singing, and Once Upon a Mattress.

Jeffrey Lodin (Music/Music Director) Other composer credits: The Pin-Up Girls and The Pin-Up Girls Christmas Spectacular (both at Casa Mañana, Ft. Worth, TX), Merrilee Mannerly (Off-Broadway Fall 2024) Disney's Doug Live (Disney/MGM Studios) Top of the Heap (Gallery Players), 100 Years Into the Heart (Spirit of Broadway Theatre), and others. Recent New York and Regional Music Direction credits: A Letter to Harvey Milk, Pete 'N Keely, Liberty, A Man of No Importance, and others. Jeff has worked as a conductor (most notably Chita Rivera) and pianist (Andy Gibb, Mongo Santamaria, others). Faculty member, AMDA NYC. www.lodinandsquier.com.

Kerry Butler (Director) – Kerry was Tony nominated for best actress in Xanadu. She has done 12 Broadway shows, and has had many roles on TV and Film. This past year she started directing and has really enjoyed this new adventure- especially working with James Hindman.