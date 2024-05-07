TOOTSIE Stars Santino Fontana and Sarah Stiles Star In BRENDA AND BILLY (AND THE POTHOS PLANT), Streaming This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The comedy short Brenda & Billy (and the Pothos Plant) will make its online debut Thursday, May 9th on the Film Shortage YouTube channel.

This comedy horror film stars Tony Award winner Santino Fontana and two time Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles, former co-stars in the musical Tootsie on Broadway, as well as Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things,” “Orange is The New Black”), Julie Halston (Tootsie, “Sex and the City,” “Gossip Girl”), and Beethovan Oden (“FBI: Most Wanted,” “Inventing Anna”).

The film was written and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Dave Solomon, who has also been a frequent associate director to Scott Ellis, Joe Mantello and Bill Condon. His theatre credits include the National Tour and Japanese productions of Tootsie and the upcoming Pump up the Volume. He also wrote and directed the award-winning horror short, Photo Op (starring Randy Harrison, Aaron Lazar and Lucas Steele) and assisted Oscar-winner Bill Condon on Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Mr. Holmes, starring Ian McKellen and Laura Linney. He has worked on twelve Broadway Productions including Side Show, Curtains, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Sunday in the Park with George (2008) and 9 TO 5.

The producer team includes the Tony-nominated producer Karen Johnston and the Writer/Director/Producer of F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K, Harris Doran; who also produced the award-winning, highly acclaimed documentary KOKOMO CITY which won awards at both Berlin and Sundance.

The cinematography is by David N. Stiles with Production Design by Nathaniel Garner. Costume Design by Lisa Zinni, Wig Design by Tommy Kurzman with special makeup effects by Gotham FX and music by Michael Holland (12 Angry Men, Clue).