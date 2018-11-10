Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/10/2018
MEDICINE THE MUSICAL Will Make Its World Premiere This November - 11/10/2018
Eraldo Bernocchi Creates Music for Cy Twombly Documentary. Soundtrack Out in November, Movie To Be Premiered at MOMA. - 11/10/2018
Utopia Opera debuts Thea Musgrave's "The Story of Harriet Tubman" Opera! - 11/10/2018
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre - 11/11/2018
Golden Globe Award-winner Michael C. Hall ('Dexter,' 'Six Feet Under,' The Realistic Joneses) will play the title role of Thom Pain in the Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director; James Houghton, Founder) production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler. Eno was the first writer to complete Signature's Residency 5, a unique program offering three full productions over the course of five years. This is his first Legacy production since completing the program, which included productions of his play Title and Deed, and the world premieres of The Open House and Wakey, Wakey.
St. Ann's Warehouse And Eva Price Extend OKLAHOMA! To 11/11 - 11/11/2018
St. Ann's Warehouse and Eva Price have extended the celebrated Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma, directed byDaniel Fish, to November 11. Reviewing this re-imagined Oklahoma! for the New York Times in 2015, Ben Brantley said that it 'elicits what has always been just below the surface of this magnificent musical.' Now bringing audiences and artists together in this production under the vast canopy of St. Ann's Warehouse, Fish illuminates the musical form's essentials to better expose the show's emotional range and layered characters. The result is a production as fresh and revelatory as if it were written for today's America.
BLACK LIGHT Concludes Run At The Greenwich House Theater 11/11 - 11/11/2018
The return engagement of The Public Theater production of Black Light will conclude at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) on Sunday, November 11, following 13 previews and 30 performances. Altogether, Black Light will have played 68 performances in New York this year, starting at Joe's Pub earlier in 2018.
Pilot Takes Flight in GROUNDED - 11/11/2018
AIX KENDRICK AND CAST OF BLACK SPARTA RETURN FOR NEW YORK AND PITTSBURGH PERFORMANCES - 11/11/2018
Harriet Harris Will Host The Acting Company's Fall Gala - 11/12/2018
The Acting Company (Ian Belknap, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Executive Director) will honor director and artistic leader Bill Rauch and the married civic leaders Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel and Ambassador Carl Spielvogel- individuals whose exemplary work aligns with the artistic and educational ideals of the storied repertory company that produces nationally recognized theater productions and arts education programs-at the Company's 2018 Fall Gala, on November 12.
NEW FAMILY MUSICAL “FUNIKIJAM’S BABY LIKES TO ROCK!” TAKES THE STAGE AT ACTORS TEMPLE THEATRE STARTING SEPTEMBER 16 - 11/12/2018
Jim Walton Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY - 11/13/2018
Welcome to the Rock, Jim Walton! It was just announced that the Broadway veteran will join the company of Come From Away as 'Nick' beginning November 13. Jim replaces Lee MacDougal, who is a part of the original company.
Paul McGill To Choreograph THE MUSIC MAN At Asolo Rep - 11/13/2018
???????Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will choreograph The Music Man at Asolo Rep this fall. Directed by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the production will star Noah Racey (Never Gonna Dance) and run November 13 through December 29, 2018. Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.
THE HELLO GIRLS Will Wrap Up 59E59 Theaters' 2018 Subscription Series - 11/13/2018
59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) announces that the final show of the 2018 Subscription Series will be the world premiere of the musical THE HELLO GIRLS, with music and lyrics by Peter Mills, book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, directed by Cara Reichel with choreography by Christine O'Grady. Produced by Prospect Theater Company as they celebrate their 20th anniversary, THE HELLO GIRLS begins previews on Tuesday, November 13 for a limited engagement through Saturday, December 22
360repco and Dixon Place present the first Showcase of Thom Fogarty's new AIDS play - PATIENT LOVER FRIEND - 11/16/2018
