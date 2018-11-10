Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/10/2018

St. Ann's Warehouse and Eva Price have extended the celebrated Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma, directed byDaniel Fish, to November 11. Reviewing this re-imagined Oklahoma! for the New York Times in 2015, Ben Brantley said that it 'elicits what has always been just below the surface of this magnificent musical.' Now bringing audiences and artists together in this production under the vast canopy of St. Ann's Warehouse, Fish illuminates the musical form's essentials to better expose the show's emotional range and layered characters. The result is a production as fresh and revelatory as if it were written for today's America.



