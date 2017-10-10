Celebrate CHICAGO's 21st Year on Broadway with a Buy-One-Get-One-for-$21 Deal

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

CELEBRATE Chicago's 21st Year on Broadway! BUY ONE TICKET AT FULL PRICE AND GET THE SECOND ONE FOR JUST $21!

This sensational tale of sin, corruption and all that Jazz has everything that makes Broadway great: knockout dancing, a ripped-from-the-headlines story about fame and scandal and one show-stopping song after another.

No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with Six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. And now, CHICAGO is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history!



VALID FOR 21 PERFORMANCES ONLY --- OCTOBER 23 thru NOVEMBER 12, 2017!

To get discount, use code CHBWW21

Regular Monday-Sunday Evenings* :

Select Orch/Front Mezz Tickets:

Minimum 2 ticket purchase required. Printed at $80.00 each ticket

(reg price for 2 tickets. $278.00 ($139x2))



Rear Mezz A-D Tickets: Minimum 2 ticket purchase required. Printed at $60.25 each ticket

(reg price for 2 tickets: $199 ($99.50x2))

Saturday & Sunday Matinees :

Discount Tickets: Minimum 2 ticket purchase required. Printed at $80.00 each ticket

(reg price for 2 tickets. $278.00 ($139x2))



Regular Prices starting at just $49.50 in the Mezzanine!

*Blackout dates and other Holiday Pricing may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. Not Valid 11/10/17-Eve, 11/11/17-Eve, 11/12/17-Eve



There is a 24 ticket limit per order.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles