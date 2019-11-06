Ceiling Collapses At London's Piccadilly Theatre During Performance Of DEATH OF A SALESMAN

It has been reported that part of the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre.

Theatre attendees reported on social media that water came down from the ceiling, followed by the collapse. Ushers evacuated the building and performers from the production ensured that everyone was okay. Reports indicate some minor injuries.

The Police have noted in a statement everyone has been successfully evacuated of the building, and reported minor injuries. Additionally, they noted road closures are currently in effect.

Police on scene with LAS & LFB at Piccadilly Theatre in Denman St #Westminster after reports of a ceiling collapse around 19:59hrs.



Everyone is out of the theatre. A few people have suffered minor injuries.



Road closures in place. Motorists advised to use alternative routes. - MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) November 6, 2019

