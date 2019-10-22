Audition Song Selection, What to Expect, Tips, and More!
BroadwayWorld Seeks Opera Repertoire Experts
BroadwayWorld is looking for seasoned Opera practitioners, educators, and students to write about their theatre auditioning experiences, provide advice, tips, repertoire suggestions and more.
Applicants should have excellent writing skills, relevant experience, and the ability to present information in a punchy, easy-to-read and digestable format suitable for all ages and experience levels.
To apply please send a theatre and/or [as relevant] professional resume along with any writing samples as a PDF attachment and a cover letter [in the body of the email, please] to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject line "Audition Section."
Applicants of interest will be contacted with more information. Contributors will be compensated with a stipend per post.
