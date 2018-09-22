BWW's On This Day - September 22, 2018

Sep. 22, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 22 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

The Evolution of Mann
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

Macbeth
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Laramie: A Legacy
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Company
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Dear Evan Hansen
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Hello, Dolly!
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18

Love's Labour's Lost
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/2/18

On Beckett
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/3/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Passion
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Laramie: A Legacy
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/24/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18

The King and I
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Height of the Storm
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Great Gatsby
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/30/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

The Hurricane Party
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18

Arabian Nights
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18

COMING UP:

Sunday September 23, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Sunday September 23, 2018:
Carnegie Hall's Fall FAMILY DAY Celebrates Storytelling Through Music, 9/23
Monday September 24, 2018:
Wiley, Rainbow, Among Add'l Stars Announced for LARAMIE: A LEGACY
Tuesday September 25, 2018:
Crowley & More will Join Glenn Close in The Public's MOTHER OF THE MAID
Thursday September 27, 2018:
Jennifer Holliday Will Headline MILLIE in Scottsdale
Friday September 28, 2018:
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Broadway Cast Recording Available 9/28

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Social: Broadway Dims its Lights to Celebrate the Life and Career of Marin Mazzie
  • Confirmed! Lily James and Gillian Anderson to Go Toe to Toe in West End ALL ABOUT EVE
  • Breaking: Annette Bening and Tracy Letts to Star in ALL MY SONS on Broadway
  • The Music Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Be Released November 2
  • TDF Closes Downtown Brooklyn TKTS Location
  • Tommy Wiseau Plans to Bring Musical Version of THE ROOM to Broadway in Two Years

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       