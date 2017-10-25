BWW's On This Day - October 25, 2017

Oct. 25, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Rags
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17

M. Butterfly
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

This One's For the Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17

What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17

Red Roses, Green Gold
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

When Pigs Fly
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

Mean Girls
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/31/17

Big Fish
(London - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

The Red Lion
(West End - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

At The Illusionist's Table
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/1/17

Junk
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

Office Hour
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 11/2/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

An Enemy of the People
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

I of The Storm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

From Here to Eternity
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

The Honeymooners
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Mary Jane
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 10/29/17

Time Alone
(Los Angeles - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Freefall Frostbite
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Alaxsxa | Alaska
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical - An Unauthorized Party
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

Ghost Quartet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/31/17

Ace
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 11/1/17

Of Thee I Sing
(New York - 2017)
closing 11/2/17

The Seagull
(West End - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
closing 11/4/17

COMING UP:

Thursday October 26, 2017:
Danny Glover and June Angela Star in YOHEN in Los Angeles
Thursday October 26, 2017:
Margherita & Griffith Lead A SCYTHE OF TIME in Concert at 54 Below
Thursday October 26, 2017:
Melissa Errico & More Set for Reading of New Musical LOVE IS BLIND
Thursday October 26, 2017:
Photo Flash: First Look - Tony Winner Michael Cerveris Guests on Tonight's GOTHAM on FOX
Friday October 27, 2017:
Doyle, Hilty, Iglehart, Wolfe, Jenkins & More Will Take the Stage for NY Pops' 35th Season
Friday October 27, 2017:
Kyle Riabko Releases RICHARD RODGERS REIMAGINED Album
Friday October 27, 2017:
PBS's Great Performances Presents Broadway's FALSETTOS
Saturday October 28, 2017:
Kelli O'Hara Headlines 2017 Gala at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
Saturday October 28, 2017:
Robbie Rozelle Returns to 54 Below in SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER
Saturday October 28, 2017:
Theresa Rebeck Workshops New Musical at Texas State
Saturday October 28, 2017:
WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Begins at WP Theater
Sunday October 29, 2017:
Andrea Burns Stars in BORN YESTERDAY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Sunday October 29, 2017:
Daphne Rubin-Vega and More Join Kenyon Phillips for Halloween UNISEX SALON at Joe's Pub
Sunday October 29, 2017:
Denise Gough Returns in PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS at St. Ann's Warehouse
Sunday October 29, 2017:
Julie Taymor, Christopher Jackson Celebrate LION KING's 20th Anniversary with 92Y Chat
Monday October 30, 2017:
2017 VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Foster Kids Benefit
Monday October 30, 2017:
Broadway's Lloyd, Cordero, Espinosa & More Sing 'Love Letter to Houston'
Monday October 30, 2017:
Bruce Willis Producing New Billy the Kid Play MUST Off-Broadway
Monday October 30, 2017:
DVR Alert: LATIN HISTORY's John Geguizamo Visits Tonight's LATE NIGHT on NBC
Monday October 30, 2017:
Kennedy, Silverman and More BLAME CANADA! at 54 Below
Monday October 30, 2017:
Murney, Roland & More Set for MONSTERSONGS Concert

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author

  • First African American 'Phantom' Robert Guillaume Dies at 89
  • Nominations Are Open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Just 1 Week Left!
  • VIDEO: First Look at New Stage Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Line
  • HAMILTON's West End Marquee Will Leave You Feeling Satisfied
  • Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth Departs CBS Drama MADAM SECRETARY
  • Exclusive: Eve Plumb Joins TARA TREMENDOUS THE MUSICAL in Concert in Alabama

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com