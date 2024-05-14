Video: Jennifer Lopez Discusses 'Exhilarating' KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last week, Jennifer Lopez stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark and briefly discussed the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the hit Kander and Ebb musical.

“I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well," Lopez said.

Lopez is about to embark on a "mini" tour and added, "Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now."

It was previously reported that the film had entered production in March.

Led by Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman tells the story of these two men as they attempt a mental escape from the torture of their imprisonment. She stars alongside Diego Luna and Tonatiuh who play Valentin Arrequi and Luis Molina, respectively.

The film is written and directed by Bill Condon, who previously helmed Dreamgirls, two of the Twilight films, and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons.

Valentin dreams of his girlfriend and the political revolution he once led, while Molina, a gay window-dresser, spins a fantastic yarn of romance and intrigue about Aurora, a B-Movie actress. When the Spider Woman comes to glorious musical life, Kiss of the Spider Woman casts a spell that is breathtaking, heartfelt, and profound.

The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.