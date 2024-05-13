Video: First Look At Denver Center Theatre Company's THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Denver Center Theatre Company's production of The Lehman Trilogy, now on stage through June 2nd, 2024.

The Lehman Trilogy features Matthew Boston ("City on a Hill” on Showtime) as Henry Lehman, Tasso Feldman ("The Resident” on FOX) as Mayer Lehman, and Sasha Roiz (“Grimm” on CW) as Emanuel Lehman.

The Lehman Trilogy is directed by Margot Bordelon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA) with scenic design by Reid Thompson (You Lost Me, DCPA), costume design by Raphael Regan (On the Far End, Round House Theatre), lighting design by Jiyoun Chang (You Lost Me, DCPA), sound design by Palmer Hefferan (Emma, DCPA), dramaturgy by Sarah Rose Leonard (Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf?, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Emma, DCPA) and Murnane Casting, Chad Murnane, CSA (Rubicon, DCPA), and stage management by Malia Stoner (Rubicon, DCPA) and Nick Nyquist (A Christmas Carol, DCPA).

The Lehman Trilogy follows three immigrant brothers, and their descendants, as they navigate fire, flood, war, and panic to build a financial behemoth that changed America. Using only three actors, this extraordinary feat of storytelling traces 163 years of family history. Until one day, in 2008, it all comes crashing down…

Comments