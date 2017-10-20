BWW's On This Day - October 20, 2017

Oct. 20, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17

The Exorcist
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

The Last Match
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

The Portuguese Kid
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17

Rags
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17

M. Butterfly
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

Glengarry Glen Ross
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17

This One's For the Girls
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17

What We're Up Against
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17

Red Roses, Green Gold
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Knives in Hens
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17

Illyria
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Young King
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Secret Garden
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Siege
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17

An Enemy of the People
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

I of The Storm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

From Here to Eternity
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17

COMING UP:

Saturday October 21, 2017:
Erbe, Najimy & Reilly Appear at NYC Debut of DATING MY MOTHER Film
Sunday October 22, 2017:
'BEST IN SHOWS' Benefit at Feinstein's/54 Below
Sunday October 22, 2017:
BEST IN SHOWS Honors James L. Nederlander at 54 Below
Sunday October 22, 2017:
Broadway's Judy Kuhn & Mo Rocca Get 'IN YOUR FACE' in NYC
Sunday October 22, 2017:
Daryl Roth and Roberta Flack Named Town Hall's 2017 Friends of the Arts
Sunday October 22, 2017:
Gleason, McArdle, Osnes & More Sing for Rescued Animals in BEST IN SHOWS at 54 Below
Sunday October 22, 2017:
Sheik, Simard & Skinner Sign on for BEST IN SHOWS Benefit
Sunday October 22, 2017:
Thomas Z. Shepard Set for SONDHEIM ON THE RECORD Talk in NYC
Monday October 23, 2017:
10th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY Concert at Joe's Pub
Monday October 23, 2017:
Abingdon Honors Bebe Neuwirth at 25th Anniversary Gala
Monday October 23, 2017:
Abingdon Theatre Company Hosts 25th Anniversary Gala
Monday October 23, 2017:
Alexandra Silber Chats First Novel AFTER ANATEVKA at Hartford Stage
Monday October 23, 2017:
Crawford, Lucas Headline NYC Reading of Betsy DeVos Hearing
Monday October 23, 2017:
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper Lead LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST
Monday October 23, 2017:
Cuccioli, Renee & More Support LIHSA in Concert
Monday October 23, 2017:
HSA Honors Renee Elise Goldsberry at Fall Benefit Masquerade Gala
Monday October 23, 2017:
John Guare Honored at The Workshop Theater's 'unGala'
Monday October 23, 2017:
LCT3 Opens AFTER THE BLAST
Monday October 23, 2017:
Lea DeLaria with Norm Lewis & More Coming Up This Month at Birdland
Monday October 23, 2017:
LIVING FOR TODAY Concert at Joe's Pub
Monday October 23, 2017:
Paula Vogel and David Yazbek Honored with Dramatists Guild Awards

