BWW's On This Day - October 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Exorcist
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train
The Last Match
The Portuguese Kid
Rags
M. Butterfly
Glengarry Glen Ross
This One's For the Girls
What We're Up Against
Red Roses, Green Gold
Knives in Hens
The Bench: A Homeless Love Story
Wicked Clone or How To Deal With Evil
Illyria
KPOP
The Show-Off
As You Like It
The Young King
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Benny & Joon
The Terms of My Surrender
The Secret Garden
The Siege
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
An Enemy of the People
Fire
Le Grand Mort
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
I of The Storm
Prince of Broadway
From Here to Eternity
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/24/17
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 10/25/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/29/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/30/17
CLOSING SOON:
Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/29/17
