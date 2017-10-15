BWW's On This Day - October 15, 2017

Oct. 15, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17

Squeamish
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17

A Woman of No Importance
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17

The Color Purple
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Waitress
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Venus in Fur
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Bells Are Ringing
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17

Young Marx
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17

Of Kith and Kin
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17

Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/18/17

People, Places & Things
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17

Stuffed
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17

Lonely Planet
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17

Freefall Frostbite
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17

Escape to Margaritaville
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17

The Exorcist
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17

Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17

After the Blast
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

No Wake
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

Desperate Measures
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17

KPOP
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

Jane Eyre
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

The Show-Off
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Terms of My Surrender
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Secret Garden
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Siege
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Benny & Joon
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17

Captain Brassbound's Conversion
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17

An Enemy of the People
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Fire
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17

COMING UP:

Monday October 16, 2017:
2017 Broadway & Ballet HERO Awards Honor Rak, Whiteside & Campayno
Monday October 16, 2017:
ANASTASIA's Ramin Karimloo & More Perform at Primary Stages' 2017 Gala
Monday October 16, 2017:
Brown, Kron, Kushner and More Set for SKIRBALL TALKS Series
Monday October 16, 2017:
Close, Cerveris, d'Amboise and More Perform for NDI
Monday October 16, 2017:
Golden, Elder & More Star Readings of New Musical 'STONEWALL'
Monday October 16, 2017:
Kaye, Murney, Snyder & More Set for 2017 BROADWAY'S GOT GUTS Benefit
Monday October 16, 2017:
KPOP Creators Appear on THEATER TALK
Monday October 16, 2017:
Lea Salonga and More Slated for Sing for Hope's 2017 Gala
Monday October 16, 2017:
Lea Salonga and More Tribute Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty at Primary Stages' 2017 Gala
Monday October 16, 2017:
Ludwig, Morisseau and Miller & Tysen Receive 2017 Samuel French Awards
Monday October 16, 2017:
Max von Essen Leads New Musical DANGEROUS in Industry Concert at 54 Below
Tuesday October 17, 2017:
Desi Oakley Bakes Pies on the Road in WAITRESS Tour
Tuesday October 17, 2017:
Theatre Raleigh Stages Reading of New Musical BLUE RIDGE SKY
Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Arye Gross Stars in UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL at Geffen Playhouse
Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Arye Gross Stars in UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL at the Geffen
Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Eden Espinosa & More Slated for NAMT's THE 46TH MINUTE Concert
Wednesday October 18, 2017:
Tickets on Sale Today for 'CURSED CHILD' on Broadway
Thursday October 19, 2017:
Broadway Class in Session for John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
Thursday October 19, 2017:
DVR Alert: WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone Visits ABC's THE VIEW Today
Thursday October 19, 2017:
HAIRSPRAY's Nikki Blonsky Joins Lisa Lampanelli's STUFFED
Thursday October 19, 2017:
Jessie Mueller Plays The Herbst in San Francisco

