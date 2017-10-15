BWW's On This Day - October 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on October 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Squeamish
A Woman of No Importance
The Color Purple
Waitress
Venus in Fur
Bells Are Ringing
Young Marx
Of Kith and Kin
Fire
People, Places & Things
Stuffed
Lonely Planet
Freefall Frostbite
Escape to Margaritaville
The Exorcist
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Greene
After the Blast
Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
No Wake
Desperate Measures
KPOP
Jane Eyre
The Show-Off
As You Like It
The Terms of My Surrender
The Secret Garden
The Siege
Hershey Felder Our Great Tchaikovsky
Benny & Joon
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Captain Brassbound's Conversion
An Enemy of the People
Fire
Le Grand Mort
{my lingerie play} 2017: THE CONCERT AND CALL TO ARMS!!!!!!!!! The Final Installation
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Dr. Suess's The Lorax
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/16/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/17/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/19/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/23/17
CLOSING SOON:
Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/21/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Houston, TX (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/23/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/28/17
