BWW's On This Day - January 23, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Outsider
You Got Older
The Pill
The Bench
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Cardinal
The Divide
Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Eugenius!
Fire and Air
Intermission! the Musical
America is Hard to See
Hangmen
In the Body of the World
[Porto]
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Hey, Look Me Over!
Crazy for You
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Terminus
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Beginning
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/23/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
opening 1/24/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/26/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/1/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Mushroom Cure
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/27/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Chicago - 2017)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 1/28/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 1/29/18
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 23 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Outsider
You Got Older
The Pill
The Bench
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Cardinal
The Divide
Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Eugenius!
Fire and Air
Intermission! the Musical
America is Hard to See
Hangmen
In the Body of the World
[Porto]
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Hey, Look Me Over!
Crazy for You
20th Century Blues
BLKS
Mankind
Cruel Intentions: The Musical
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
Miles for Mary
The Pill
Terminus
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
COMING UP: