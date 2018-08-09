BWW's On This Day - August 9, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Passion
Pretty Woman
Neurosis
R.R.R.E.D.
Well Intentioned White People
Well-Intentioned White People
Heartbreak House
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Height of the Storm
Eugenius!
Heathers: The Musical
Sylvia
Last Days of Summer
Taj Express
Consent
Pity
Black Sparta
Love Never Dies
This Ain't No Disco
Afterglow
The Boys in the Band
James and the Giant Peach
Meet Me In St. Louis
Fairview
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
SpongeBob SquarePants
Killer Joe
It Happened in Key West
Carmen La Cubana
In & Of Itself
Carmen Jones
Mary Page Marlowe
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/9/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/14/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Chinese Lady
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/11/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/12/18
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(New York - 0)
closing 8/12/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/15/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18
(West End - 0)
closing 8/18/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
Monday August 13, 2018:
Brightman, Hildreth, Lindsay, & Stanley Join ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub
Monday August 13, 2018:
Munoz, Westrate & More Will Lead SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU Reading
Monday August 13, 2018:
Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Join the Public's WE RISE
Tuesday August 14, 2018:
Signature's PASSION Will Be Led By Diaz, Leigh, Elder, and More
