May. 5, 2019  

BWW TV: Off-Broadway Walks the Red Carpet at the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards- Live at 5:30pm!

Tonight, May 5, the Off-Broadway League will present the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway.

Leading the nominations this year are: Carmen Jones, with six nominations including one for Outstanding Revival and for John Doyle's direction, as well as in three of the four performance categories; Ars Nova's Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future also earned six nominations, including Outstanding Musical and Lead Actress and Actor in a Musical; current social media phenom Be More Chill received four nominations including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for George Salazar, and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for Stephanie Hsu. This year's Voting Committee chose to present the award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience to Irish Repertory Theatre's On Beckett.

