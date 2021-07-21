Wake Up With BWW 7/21: Jordan Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) A Comprehensive Guide to All the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON!

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Find out where you first heard those references to Brigadoon, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, and more.. (more...)

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber Begs the UK Government For Help After CINDERELLA Cancels Opening

by Stephi Wild

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will not open this week as previously planned. This past weekend, the production was forced to cancel both performances set to take place on 17 July 2021, due to 'Covid related precautionary measures.'. (more...)

3) Jordan Fisher Joins the Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES!

by TV News Desk

Watch a clip from the upcoming episode here. In season two of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,' the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform 'Beauty and the Beast' as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Join IN THE HEIGHTS 'Blackout' Trend!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo have joined in on the new In the Heights trend sweeping through TikTok! The pair, who originated the roles of Usnavi and Vanessa in the original Broadway production of In the Heights, filmed themselves lip-syncing to 'Blackout' from the film, with Miranda singing Vanessa's part and Olivo singing Usnavi's.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series tonight at 7:30pm, with Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Penny Woolcock. From January 16, 2016. Watch here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm!

- Stars int he House returns tonight at 8pm with The Road to the Olympics Game Night!

What We're Watching: American Dance Machine For the 21st Century Performs 'T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do' From BULLETS OVER BROADWAY

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century has released its latest film, "T'aint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do" from the Bullets Over Broadway The Musical.

The film was directed by Sam Hoffman, with choreography by Susan Stroman as recreated by James Gray. ADM21 is releasing this film now in loving memory of Nick Cordero who starred in the musical on Broadway.

Performers include Clyde Alves, Phillip A. Attmore, Michael Biren, Jim Borstelmann, Preston Truman Boyd, Lamont Brown, Barry Busby, Joshua Buscher, Andrew Cao, Jake Corcoran, Casey Garvin, Dan Horn, Jess Leprotto, Kevin Ligon, Brian Martin, Paul Mcgill, Bobby Pestka, Jonalyn Saxer, Angelo Soriano, Kevin Worley, Richard Riaz Yoder, and Bradley Allan Zarr.

Social Butterfly: Joshua Turchin Writes Songs For a TikTok Musical Version of LUCA

A new TikTok musical is on the rise, this time based on the animated film Luca. The latest craze on the social media app was written by 14-year-old Joshua Turchin, who took to the social media platform to post 6 original songs about the animated favorite, and has since amassed more than 500,000 views.

This of course comes after the success of the previous TikTok musicals, inspired by Ratatouille and Bridgerton.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!