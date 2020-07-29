Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
9 Cheyenne Jackson Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Before his concert this weekend, check out some of our favorite past performances from Cheyenne Jackson!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series titled The Seth Concert Series.
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Cheyenne Jackson will headline a live concert event on Sunday, August 2nd at 8PM ET with a one time replay on August 3rd at 3 PM ET.
From Xanadu and All Shook Up to Disney Channel's Descendants and West Side Story-- which one is your favorite?
Don't miss the concert: BUY TICKETS!
Love Me Tender and Burnin' Love from All Shook Up with Jenn Gambatese at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Say Something with Jackie Evancho
Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me with Constanine Maroulis
Xanadu with Kerry Butler at the 2008 Tony Awards
Maria from West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony
Old Devil Moon from Finian's Rainbow with Kate Baldwin on The View
Two Lost Souls from Damn Yankees with Jane Krakowski
Do What You Gotta Do from Descendants 3 with Dove Cameron
West Side Story Medley with Laura Osnes at the Smith Center
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing
Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry....
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments
A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments....
Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and More Will Lead New Digital Musical A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL
World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode m...
BWW Exclusive: How THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Brought Theatre Back to Seoul and Is Giving Hope to Shows Around the World
Korea! As BroadwayWorld reported in April, the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera resumed performances in Seoul on April 23- just weeks after the ...