GO BROADWAY celebrates their 10th year anniversary at Gorriti Art Center in Buenos Aires

Last monday GO Broadway celebrated their 10th year anniversary at the Gorriti art Center, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Many celebrities attended the event such as¨La Princesita¨ Karina, Facundo Mazzei, Vida Spinetta, Julieta Nair Calvo, Flor Otero, German Tripel, Carmela Barsamian, Fer Dente, Andy Clar and Cris Morena among others.

GO Broadway is a Musical Theater training Program for international young students to develop their artistic skills for 2 weeks in NYC. Every year many young artits sign up to travel to the big apple and take act-singing and dancing lessons while enjoying the city.

Valentina Berger, its director, started this program 10 years ago, for that reason former and future artists gathered at the Gorriti Art Center to celebrate the anniversary!

Valentina expressed "It was amazing to finally get together with all the GO Broadway Grads in one place¨ "Tonight's theme is 'building dreams´. Many of us here have something in common: we are dreamers who took action and work tirelessly to achieve our dreams. We are proud that all of yoou have chosen GO Broadway as a way to reach their full potential, to empower yourselves, and to live a unique work and learning experience. "

Fer Dente and Andy Clar were responsible for conducting the event, both have been involved in many projects with GO Broadway during the last couple of years. Many artists took the stage like Fernando Dente, Carmela Barsamian, Albertina Ferrucci, etc, and many Go broadway grads also participated on the opne mic.

Among the most important moments of the night it was announced that from 2020 new study programs will open in London, Madrid, Miami and Disney!!!

Photo Credit: Rodrigo Mendoza





