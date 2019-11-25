THE GARDEN OF UNEARTHLY DELIGHTS Announces 2020 Program 

The Garden of Unearthly Delights is marching into action for the Adelaide Fringe's 60th year, with a host of local, national and international acts invited to inspire and delight festival-goers once again. The Garden never fails to deliver a magical experience for all those who enter through her gates, offering more than just a night out - but a night to remember.

In 2020, The Garden will host around 112 shows across 17 venues with a program bursting full of comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, interactive spaces, music, magic and more.

After seducing crowds in previous years with LIMBO, Blanc de Blanc, LIFE the Show and more, renowned production house Strut and Fret are returning with a fresh show born from the heart of its famous predecessor. Blanc de Blanc Encore will draw sell-out crowds with its deviant style of entertainment, all while boasting a brand-new cast of international stars.

The magic is in the music at The Garden. Music-festival-lovers will find themselves laughing in the aisles at Abandoman - Road to Coachella, or singing at the top of their lungs during Massaoke Mixtape Vol. 2. While rock fans will be entertained by Aussie music legend, Tim Rogers in his new show Liquid Nights In Bohemia Heights - jam packed with surprise guests. Adding to the stellar line- up of musical talent are a multitude of incredible acts, both established and newcomers; Ceberano + Co, The Black Sorrows, Tex Perkins, Shades of Bublé and The East Pointers to name a few.

The not-to-be-missed, one-night-only event of the season; musical-comedy trio, Tripod will return to The Garden to perform a show of old and new favourites.

Maintaining The Garden's reputation of consistently delivering an all-star line-up of stand-up veterans, Tom Gleeson, Dave Hughes, Effie, Wil Anderson, Frank Woodley, Joel Creasey, Sammy J, Heath Franklin's Chopper, Cal Wilson and Jimeoin are all making appearances among so many others. Also featuring are adopted Adelaideans Nurse Georgie Carroll and Ivan Aristegueta plus the ever-popular Best of the Edinburgh Fest. International prankster and scammer, James Veitch returns to Adelaide along with solo- debutants, Lloyd Langford and Larry Dean.

The Garden prides itself on showcasing the very best newcomers to the Australian comedy scene; see them in The Garden before they BLOW UP: Nina Oyama, Aaron Chen, Steph Tisdell, Lewis Garnham and the wild ride of rhythm, body percussion, singing, stomping, clowning in Scotland!

From the makers of 2019's House of Mirrors comes 1000 doors: a new immersive experience that's a cross between a labyrinth and a horror film. Also returning is the multi-sensory experiences responsible for racing hearts and sell out shows; SEANCE and FLIGHT will be set up in their ubiquitous looking shipping containers, along with new experience Mummy's Milk and COMA which invites audiences to take part in a mass experiment and slip into a collective dream.

Our nation's first people are represented throughout The Garden's programming each year, and in 2020 we introduce Garden first- timers, Aboriginal Comedy All Stars who after five sell-out years in the UK are returning home with huge belly laughs from the heart of the wide brown land. Casus Circus brings the only Indigenous contemporary circus ensemble in Australia performing Chasing Smoke, which celebrates 65 000 years of old-time ways told through now-time circus. The Garden is honoured to also be hosting Karl Winda Telfer and the Yellaka dancers in Mullawirrayerta / Dry Forest Place, a free ceremony event giving everyone the opportunity to come together in a special cultural sharing and ceremony as the sun sets.

With the support of The Government of South Australia, through the Department of the Premier and Cabinet and the Music Development Office, the 2020 program includes The Garden Sessions: an abundance of glorious local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists performing free music concerts each Saturday afternoon.

Physical Theatre and Circus lovers will be spoilt for choice between The Kagools, L.I.A.R (Life Is A Rehearsal) and Werk It. Or for those who want a show with drinks included, the Maho Magic Bar presents an exclusive, interactive, real-life bar scenario where the audience are served drinks by the performers during their very own, private magic show. Or for those who want more illusions and wizardry, star of the hit Broadway show 'The Illusionists' Dom Chambers returns with his biggest show yet; Fake Wizard.

Life is forever a cabaret in The Garden and 2020 is bursting! The evil love child of Liza Minelli and Jim Carey Reuben Kaye is back with his self-titled hour plus his famous late night debauched variety show The Kaye Hole. International father of boylesque and Briefs Factory matriarch Fez Fa'naana hosts The Garden Gala every Monday night and 2018 sell out sensation (and charming GP) Dr. Ahmed is back with Cabaret Consultations. Also returning are the ever-fabulous and multi-award winning ensemble YUMMY with a delectable new show YUMMY UNLEASHED.

Theatre is literally all around us at The Garden in 2020 with Frankie Foxstone A.K.A. The Profit: Walking Tour taking audiences on an interactive satirical walking tour, revealing her plans for Adelaide's green spaces; Attenborough and his Animals recreate the magic of the animal world, live... without animals; and Thunderstruck premieres its epic one man roller coaster exploring how the traditions of bagpipes were rocked by a bin man from Pitlochry and how he changed the life of one young piper, forever.

Keeping all ages entertained this festival season will be easy with The Garden's family program. Families can catch Brass Monkeys which bursts with high caliber acrobatics and a ton of comedy, a new show from favourites Don't Mess With The Dummies, or the visually stunning Ann-Droid - The Wonderful Adventures of a Robot Girl which combines theater with interactive projection, funky lights and a robot ball. Not to mention returning sell-out favorites; Children are Stinky, Monski Mouse and Mr. Snot Bottom's Horrible Terrible Really Really Bad Show plus a whole lot more.

Tickets on sale 28 November 2019 Tickets to all shows will be on sale via adelaidefringe.com.au and gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au.





