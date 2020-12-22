Bonnie Langford, Marisha Wallace & More Star In THE THEATRE CHANNEL - THE GOLDEN ERA OF BROADWAY EPISODE

Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café have announced some of the major talent featuring in the fifth episode of The Theatre Channel - The Golden Era of Broadway Episode - which will be released on Friday 29 January 2021.

Performers confirmed for this episode are Freddie Fox (Channel 4's Cucumber & Banana, ITV's White House Farm), Bonnie Langford (9 to 5, 42nd Street), Marisha Wallace (Hairspray, Waitress, Dreamgirls), Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You), Gary Wilmot (Flowers for Mrs Harris, Prince of Egypt) and Michael D. Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Prince of Broadway).

The first four episodes of The Theatre Channel- starring Tarinn Callender, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Oliver Ormson, Matt Henry MBE, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell, Jodie Steele, Aimie Atkinson, Linzi Hateley, Bradley Jaden, Ria Jones, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Josh Piterman, Jordan Shaw, Shan Ako, Alex Gaumond, Rob Houchen, Francesca Jackson, Aisha Jawando, John Owen-Jones, Matt Croke, Tosh Wanogho-Maud Sophie-Louise Dann, Cassidy Janson, Rachel John, Zizi Strallen, Manon Taris and the recent alumni and students of ArtsEd drama school, are available to purchase and download via www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/channel - once purchased, audiences are able to watch individual episodes unlimited times for up to 7 days.

Audiences will be able to purchase a festive bundle of Episodes 1 - 5 for £50, two and a half hours of quality musical theatre entertainment for the cost of a West End ticket. The producers will donate a proportion of each sale of these festive bundles to the Theatre Artists Fund, set up to support freelancer theatre workers affected by the pandemic.

Producer Adam Blanshay said, "As we turn over a new leaf, a new page, and have a fresh start- The Theatre Channel jumps into 2021 with an exploration of 'The Golden Age of Broadway.' We're thrilled to have assembled such an acclaimed cast, exemplifying the best of British talent. While this episode revisits the classics, we aim to demonstrate how their soaring melodies and poignant lyrics are ever-so relevant today, hopefully instilling a fresh sense of meaning in a new generation of theatre-lover."

The Theatre Channel is an innovative web series showcasing well-known musical theatre classics - a unique hybrid of stage and screen. Performed by the cream of British and international musical theatre talent, each episode is staged and filmed with high production values on location at The Theatre Café in the heart of the West End, making full use of the whole space - from the bar seating area all the way up to the roof - and feature a mix of 5-6 standalone performances. Many of the performances are supported by the Café Four, a regular cast made up of other West End talents.

The Theatre Channel's Café Four is comprised of Alyn Hawke (Oklahoma, Follies, 42nd Street), Emily Langham (The Boy Friend, Oklahoma, West Side Story), Sadie-Jean Shirley (City of Angels, Ghost: The Musical, Aladdin) and Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia, Hairspray).

The Theatre Channel is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/the-theatre-channel