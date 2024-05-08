Nominees Announced for the 14th Annual Roger Rees Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Education Alliance has just announced the 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees for Outstanding Performer in a qualifying role in an officially licensed high school production presented during the 2023-2024 academic year. This year’s nominees represent 74 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

The Roger Rees Awards Nominees include:

Andrew Adams

Fordham Preparatory School

Arianna Arocho

Archbishop Stepinac High School

Isaiah Baston

Bay Shore Senior High School

Sydnee Brown

Iona Preparatory

Keira Burgos

The Masters School

Layla Capers

Cardinal Spellman High School

Jack Ceglie

Lynbrook High School

Jack Chambers

Manhasset High School

Matthew Cruz

Sewanhaka High School

Olivia DeMarco

General Douglas MacArthur High School

Chelsea Dennis

Talent Unlimited High School

Jonathan DiMarco

Iona Preparatory

Massimo D'Onofrio

Fordham Preparatory School

Ava Dvorak

John Jay Proscenium

Jonah Espinosa

Beacon High School

Hannah Evans

Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music and Art & Performing Arts

Sienna Feldman

Chaminade High School

Krista Flynn

Bay Shore Senior High School

Lila Freifeld

Roslyn High School

Ashlee Fucarino

Wantagh High School

Chris Fukuda

William A. Shine Great Neck South High School

Theodore Gaeta

Syosset High School

Liam Ginsburg

Pelham Memorial High School

Ben Gluck

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

Sebastian Goldstein

Lakeland High School

Skylar Greene

Islip High School

William Herbert

Farmingdale High School

Jian Kawai

Rye Neck High School

Alex Kerr

Rye Neck High School

Anthony Lerro

Wantagh High School

Calvin Lindo

Archbishop Stepinac High School

Emmy Liu-Wang

Bayside High School

Maddy Lyons

Pelham Memorial High School

Molly Lyons

Beacon High School

Benjamin Mejia

Ramapo High School

Helen Murphy

Manhasset High School

Kirra Murphy

West Babylon Senior High School

Caelyn Osbern

Léman Manhattan Preparatory School

Elinor Ott

Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music and Art & Performing Arts

Eliana Panoff

Suffern High School

Liz Prado

Newburgh Free Academy

Rosabella Procario-Soler

Professional Performing Arts School

Jordan Reilly

Hauppauge High School

Lily Resto-Solano

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts

Daniel Rubinson

Islip High School

Chance Smith

Professional Performing Arts School

Celia Stafford

Horace Mann High School

Emma Suhr

Southamption High School

Mikolas Taveras

Townsend Harris High School

Alyssa Wong

William A. Shine Great Neck South High School

Bonnie Milligan, Tony® Award-winner for her role in Kimberly Akimbo, will host the 2023-24 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance which will be held at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, 524 West 59th Street on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 4:30 pm. Sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group and the Tony® Award-nominated production, Back to the Future, the showcase will feature 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees in musical production numbers from Back to the Future and Spamalot (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide) as well as solo performances by award finalists. W.T. Clarke High School's Pit Orchestra, winner of the inaugural New York City Center High School Orchestra Award, under the direction of guest conductor Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella, Ain’t Too Proud), will also be featured at the ceremony. The Roger Rees Awards is directed and choreographed by Theo Lencicki with music direction by Christine Riley.

This year’s panel of judges includes Erich Bergen (actor/singer); Kiara Brown Clark (Teaching Artist, Disney Theatrical Group); Jenny Gersten (director and producer, New York City Center); Baayork Lee, (actress, director/choreographer), Merri Sugarman (casting director, Tara Rubin Casting); Tom Viertel (Tony Award®-winning producer/executive producer of Back to the Future).

Two students selected by this panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on June 24th at the Minskoff Theatre.

Hundreds of student performers went through an extensive adjudication process including an audition and masterclass at partnering educational institutions including LIU Post and Marymount Manhattan College. Nominees were selected by a panel of theater educators and will participate in a 3-day pre-award intensive in solo and ensemble performance taught by Broadway professional coaches including Jason Gotay (Teeth), Shannon Mullen (Pretty Woman), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) and Brittney Mack (Six), as well as music directors Steven Cuevas (The Who’s Tommy), Isaac Harlan (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Julianne B. Merrill (Some Like It Hot), Christine Riley (Marymount Manhattan College). This team will identify the 12 Roger Rees Awards finalists who will perform a solo from their high school musical for the judges.

The Roger Rees Awards will also recognize the New Faces | 2024 roster of talented students selected by members of the Casting Society as emerging artists to watch.

BroadwayWorld will present The Roger Rees Awards pre-show special hosted by Richard Ridge on Sunday, May 19 beginning at 3:00 pm.

The Broadway Education Alliance is the presenting producer for The Roger Rees Awards which is sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group. This year’s program is made possible through the generous support from Rick Elice, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, The Goren Family Foundation, Douglas Denoff, Anant Das, The Broadway Association, Broadway Plus, Broadway Inbound, Broadway HD, Broadway.com, Music Theater International, Six, Withum, and many other industry leaders working in/around Broadway.

The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education and celebrate the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway’s beloved actor/director, Roger Rees. Playwright Rick Elice, Rees’ partner of over 30 years, and author of “Finding Roger,” said, “Rog would have liked this chance to educate and inspire young actors, to offer a guiding hand as so many were offered to him when he too was a kid with a dream."

For more information about the program, visit www.rogerreesawards.com.