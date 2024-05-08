Nominees Announced for the 14th Annual Roger Rees Awards

The Roger Rees Awards will be held on Sunday May 19 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theatre at John Jay College.
The Broadway Education Alliance has just announced the 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees for Outstanding Performer in a qualifying role in an officially licensed high school production presented during the 2023-2024 academic year. This year’s nominees represent 74 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.
Andrew Adams
Fordham Preparatory School
Arianna Arocho
Archbishop Stepinac High School
Isaiah Baston
Bay Shore Senior High School
Sydnee Brown
Iona Preparatory
Keira Burgos
The Masters School
Layla Capers
Cardinal Spellman High School
Jack Ceglie
Lynbrook High School
Jack Chambers
Manhasset High School
Matthew Cruz
Sewanhaka High School
Olivia DeMarco
General Douglas MacArthur High School
Chelsea Dennis
Talent Unlimited High School
Jonathan DiMarco
Iona Preparatory
Massimo D'Onofrio
Fordham Preparatory School
Ava Dvorak
John Jay Proscenium
Jonah Espinosa
Beacon High School
Hannah Evans
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music and Art & Performing Arts
Sienna Feldman
Chaminade High School
Krista Flynn
Bay Shore Senior High School
Lila Freifeld
Roslyn High School
Ashlee Fucarino
Wantagh High School
Chris Fukuda
William A. Shine Great Neck South High School
Theodore Gaeta
Syosset High School
Liam Ginsburg
Pelham Memorial High School
Ben Gluck
Frank Sinatra School of the Arts
Sebastian Goldstein
Lakeland High School
Skylar Greene
Islip High School
William Herbert
Farmingdale High School
Jian Kawai
Rye Neck High School
Alex Kerr
Rye Neck High School
Anthony Lerro
Wantagh High School
Calvin Lindo
Archbishop Stepinac High School
Emmy Liu-Wang
Bayside High School
Maddy Lyons
Pelham Memorial High School
Molly Lyons
Beacon High School
Benjamin Mejia
Ramapo High School
Helen Murphy
Manhasset High School
Kirra Murphy
West Babylon Senior High School
Caelyn Osbern
Léman Manhattan Preparatory School
Elinor Ott
Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music and Art & Performing Arts
Eliana Panoff
Suffern High School
Liz Prado
Newburgh Free Academy
Rosabella Procario-Soler
Professional Performing Arts School
Jordan Reilly
Hauppauge High School
Lily Resto-Solano
Frank Sinatra School of the Arts
Daniel Rubinson
Islip High School
Chance Smith
Professional Performing Arts School
Celia Stafford
Horace Mann High School
Emma Suhr
Southamption High School
Mikolas Taveras
Townsend Harris High School
Alyssa Wong
William A. Shine Great Neck South High School
Bonnie Milligan, Tony® Award-winner for her role in Kimberly Akimbo, will host the 2023-24 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance which will be held at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, 524 West 59th Street on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 4:30 pm. Sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group and the Tony® Award-nominated production, Back to the Future, the showcase will feature 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees in musical production numbers from Back to the Future and Spamalot (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide) as well as solo performances by award finalists. W.T. Clarke High School's Pit Orchestra, winner of the inaugural New York City Center High School Orchestra Award, under the direction of guest conductor Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella, Ain’t Too Proud), will also be featured at the ceremony. The Roger Rees Awards is directed and choreographed by Theo Lencicki with music direction by Christine Riley.
This year’s panel of judges includes Erich Bergen (actor/singer); Kiara Brown Clark (Teaching Artist, Disney Theatrical Group); Jenny Gersten (director and producer, New York City Center); Baayork Lee, (actress, director/choreographer), Merri Sugarman (casting director, Tara Rubin Casting); Tom Viertel (Tony Award®-winning producer/executive producer of Back to the Future).
Two students selected by this panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on June 24th at the Minskoff Theatre.
Hundreds of student performers went through an extensive adjudication process including an audition and masterclass at partnering educational institutions including LIU Post and Marymount Manhattan College. Nominees were selected by a panel of theater educators and will participate in a 3-day pre-award intensive in solo and ensemble performance taught by Broadway professional coaches including Jason Gotay (Teeth), Shannon Mullen (Pretty Woman), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) and Brittney Mack (Six), as well as music directors Steven Cuevas (The Who’s Tommy), Isaac Harlan (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Julianne B. Merrill (Some Like It Hot), Christine Riley (Marymount Manhattan College). This team will identify the 12 Roger Rees Awards finalists who will perform a solo from their high school musical for the judges.
The Roger Rees Awards will also recognize the New Faces | 2024 roster of talented students selected by members of the Casting Society as emerging artists to watch.
BroadwayWorld will present The Roger Rees Awards pre-show special hosted by Richard Ridge on Sunday, May 19 beginning at 3:00 pm.
The Broadway Education Alliance is the presenting producer for The Roger Rees Awards which is sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group. This year’s program is made possible through the generous support from Rick Elice, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, The Goren Family Foundation, Douglas Denoff, Anant Das, The Broadway Association, Broadway Plus, Broadway Inbound, Broadway HD, Broadway.com, Music Theater International, Six, Withum, and many other industry leaders working in/around Broadway.
The Roger Rees Awards recognize the importance of theatre arts education and celebrate the exceptional life and career-long artistic excellence of Broadway’s beloved actor/director, Roger Rees. Playwright Rick Elice, Rees’ partner of over 30 years, and author of “Finding Roger,” said, “Rog would have liked this chance to educate and inspire young actors, to offer a guiding hand as so many were offered to him when he too was a kid with a dream."
For more information about the program, visit www.rogerreesawards.com.
