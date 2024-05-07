Diane Phelan, Rodney Ingram & More to Lead Starring Buffalo's TITANIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting is complete and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo's TITANIC, May 31 - June 1 at Shea's 710 Theatre in downtown Buffalo. Broadway's Rodney Ingram (Aladdin, The Phantom of The Opera) joins the previously announced Diane Phelan (Into the Woods, School of Rock), Jonathan Young (Pretty Woman - Tour) and Jay Dref (Sarah Brightman's 'A Christmas Symphony'). Joining them are Buffalo regional stars Louis Colaiacovo, Keith Ersing, David P. Eve, Alex Anthony Garcia, Karen Harty, Jake Hayes, Jetaun Louie, Charles McGregor, Kayla McSorley, Mary Kate O'Connell, John Patrick Patti, Rachel Ross and Christopher Wagner. The Starring Buffalo Community Chorus rounds out the sound to make TITANIC the largest Starring Buffalo production to date.

TITANIC's epic score, dramatic story, and comic touches dramatize a historical event that has fascinated the world for over 100 years. Presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format, artistic director Drew Fornarola directs, with music direction by Alison d'Amato, choreography by Jeanne Fornarola, projection design by Hannah S. Wolland, and assistant direction by Sabrina Kahwaty. The production team includes stage managers Ally Hasselback and Michael Morog, executive director Michael Russo, associate artistic director Emily Glick, and Community Chorus director Karen Saxon.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.

