Photos: On The Red Carpet At Opening Night Of THE GRINNING MAN

This award-winning musical made its Australian Premiere at Alex Theatre St Kilda in April 2024, starting with previews, and held Opening Night on 2 May 2024.

By: May. 08, 2024
Following an extended West End run and an explosive world premiere at Bristol Old Vic as part of the theatre’s 250th season, The Grinning Man is a magical and macabre musical based on the novel, The Man Who Laughs, written by the globally celebrated author, Victor Hugo (Les Miserables, The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

Check out the photos below to see who came to see the show!

Photo Credit: Nicole Clearly

Aleksandar Vass OAM and Ashley Taylor Tickell

Kat Meets Magic

Louise Child

Stephanie Nguyen

Jeremiah Tickell and Ashley Taylor Tickell

Alex in Melbourne.

Steve Burley

Steve Pennells

Debasree Das (Travel in Style with Debs)

Chloe Hurst

BUFFY and Lara Antonelli-Leorke (Pen to Paper Media)

Glamorazzi

Alley Catinsta

Angourie Rice

Jessica Wang

Ben Murphy

Jenn & Wade (EatPlayLive.Melbourne)

Paul O''Brien & Anthony Littlechild

Zima Anderson & Paul O''Brien

Texas Watterson

Miranda Middleton & Guy Webster

AKOSIA



