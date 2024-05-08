Photos: On The Red Carpet At Opening Night Of THE GRINNING MAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following an extended West End run and an explosive world premiere at Bristol Old Vic as part of the theatre’s 250th season, The Grinning Man is a magical and macabre musical based on the novel, The Man Who Laughs, written by the globally celebrated author, Victor Hugo (Les Miserables, The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

This award-winning musical made its Australian Premiere at Alex Theatre St Kilda in April 2024, starting with previews, and held Opening Night on 2 May 2024.

Check out the photos below to see who came to see the show!

