North West, Heather Headley, and Lebo M. Join The Cast of THE LION KING at The Hollywood Bowl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North West will make her Hollywood Bowl debut, alongside Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway star Heather Headley and Grammy Award winner, Tony Award nominee and the voice and spirit of The Lion King, Lebo M., in “Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event” on May 24 and May 25. at the Hollywood Bowl.

They join Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane and special guest Jennifer Hudson.

Emmy® Award-winning Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 Productions will reunite to capture the magic of these performances in the second music concert installment in their franchise, with the Disney+ Original special “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” streaming at a later date. The special will celebrate the 30-year evolution of “The Lion King,” from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to the 2019 dramatic live-action film.

In “Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl,” fans will experience life in the Pride Lands as a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer’s rousing Oscar®-winning musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks. Immersive live performances of the beloved songs written by Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice — including “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” (Academy Award® for Original Song), “Circle Of Life,” “Be Prepared” and “Hakuna Matata” — will be performed by the original cast members, Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Scar, 1994), Oscar and Tony Award winner Nathan Lane (Timon, 1994), Billy Eichner (Timon, 2019), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa, 1994) and Jason Weaver (Young Simba, 1994). Special guests include Bradley Gibson and Heather Headley (Simba and Nala, respectively, in the Broadway stage production) and recent EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. Cast will perform select numbers for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring the Broadway show’s award-winning and artistically acclaimed costumes, set design and innovative puppetry.

“The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” is produced by Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, the incredible team that produced the four-time Emmy-nominated “Disney’s Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” and the Emmy Award-winning “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.” Gabe Turner and Sally Wood are creative showrunners, Paul Dugdale serves as director and Misty Buckley is production designer.

Since the 1994 debut of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar-winning original global phenomenon, the story of “The Lion King” has dazzled audiences around the world, including with the record-breaking, Tony Award-winning stage musical (1998), the 2019 live-action box office blockbuster, animated series and sequels, as well as long-running successful shows in the Disney Parks. “Mufasa: The Lion King,” directed by Barry Jenkins, will be in theaters this December 2024.