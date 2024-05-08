Jeremy Jordan-Led BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Filmed in London to Stream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bonnie & Clyde the Musical: Filmed Live will be available to stream online on demand from 9 am ET (2pm GMT) on Monday 24 June 2024. Pre-orders for the highly anticipated filmed version of the concert can be made now at www.bonnieclydelive.com.

Filmed live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane during two special one-off concert stagings in January 2022, Bonnie & Clyde The Musical: Filmed Live features theatre royalty Jeremy Jordan as Clyde (The Great Gatsby, Waitress, Super Girl, Newsies, The Last Five Years) who originated the role of Clyde Barrow in the Broadway premiere of the production in 2011. He is joined by Frances Mayli McCann (Heathers, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) who went on to originate the role of Bonnie in the West End.

Check out a trailer and photos below!

The two sold-out concerts in London directed by Nick Winston made way for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical to become a musical sensation in the UK. After extended seasons at London’s Arts Theatre, the show then transferred to the Garrick Theatre before heading out on a nationwide tour where the production is currently playing in 30 venues across the UK & Ireland. The West End cast album was released in July and is available on all streaming platforms. This special edition filmed version of the concerts that began it all is a chance for fans and newcomers alike to experience the award-winning musical in an entirely new and immersive way.

Jeremy Jordan said: “Playing Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde The Musical has been one of the highlights of my career. I was delighted to reprise the role, alongside the fantastic Frances Mayli McCann as Bonnie, for a special concert staging at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2022 and am beyond thrilled to be able to share that version of the show with audiences worldwide.”

Frances Mayli McCann added: “Having the opportunity to play Bonnie Parker in the premiere of Bonnie and Clyde in London has been one of the highlights of my career, and playing the role alongside the original Clyde, Broadway star Jeremy Jordan was such an incredible experience. I’m thrilled and excited to share our concert from the Drury Lane Theatre in the West End, with audiences across the world!”

Producer David Treatman said: “For many, exposure to musical theatre begins at home or in school, and my hope is that worldwide audiences will bring Bonnie & Clyde into their auditoriums and living rooms.

“We were able to capture an extraordinary performance of this beloved show in an unusually vital way. There is an electricity that courses through the performances that we were able to translate to the screen through the excellence of the artists involved at every level of the production, and an innovative approach to the taping. While nothing can replace the live experience, our film harnesses the power of cinema to capture its essence, preserving the energy of live performance while embracing the advantages of film, delivering both the danger and excitement of the stage alongside the intimacy and intention of the camera at a price that anyone can afford.”

The filmed concert staging features some of the biggest names in musical theatre including George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher, Liam Tamne as Ted, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Stella, Simon Anthony as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies as Trish, Adrian Grove as Henry Barrow, Debbie Kurup as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox as Captain Frank Hamer, and Julie Yammanee as Emma Parker.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Bonnie and Clyde The Musical: Filmed Live features music by multi-Grammy®, Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernell, Death Note), lyrics by Tony® and Oscar® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy® Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical). Wildhorn, and Black were Tony-nominated for their score.

Nick Winston directs the concerts with musical direction by Katy Richardson, assistant direction by Alexzandra Sarmiento, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb, and sound design by Tom Marshall. The production team also includes production manager Phil McCandlish, company stage manager Graham Harrison, deputy stage manager Anne Baxter, assistant stage manager Tom Fisher, and dialect coach Charmian Hoare, with children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

The band is made up of assistant musical director Chris Poon, Kate Ingram, Hannah Lawrance, Kobi Pham, Jack Pennifold, Zach Okonkwo, Elliot Lyte, and Annie Blake.

The film is produced by David Treatman and Brett Sullivan, with executive producers Max Johnson, Adam Paulden, Darren Bell, and Jason Haigh-Ellery.

The film is Co-Produced by Owen Xu, Mignon Xu, Ryan Lee, Howard Treatman, Sophia Banar, Simon Brook, Allen Lin, Clark Edmund Vaccaro, Lisa Freedman, Chris Oakland, Brandon Hughes, Alex Robertson, and Re: Draft Creative.

The live production was produced by Fourth Wall Live, ADAMA Entertainment, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative.

Pre-orders for the special stream on demand of the production can be made now at www.bonnieclydelive.com ahead of the release date on 24 June 2024.