Lord Fairfax Community College to Present Selah Theatre Project's Production of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

Lord Fairfax Community College will host Selah Theatre Project's production of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, adapted by Dan Gordon, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Larry McMurtry and the Oscar-winning screenplay by James L. Brooks, and directed by LaTasha Do'zia. The play follows Emma whose often exasperated by her highly opinionated mother, Aurora. They talk every day about their problems, from Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma's struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another the most, their relationship has turned from a typical mother/daughter bond to best friends. TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, is a funny and touching story that captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, lovers, both old and new.

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT stars Paige Ulevich (Glory Bea, Barefoot in the Park, To Wake the Dead) as Aurora Greenway and Beau Bostock (in her Selah Theatre Project stage debut ) as her daughter Emma. This production also features: Richard Clem as Garrett, Jacob Reed (Twelve Angry Jurors, The Diviners, Kindergarten) as Flap, Corinna Taylor (The Diviners, The Vagina Monologues) as Patsy Clark/Doris/Nurse, and Paul Martin as Doctor Maise. "It is a privilege for me to work for the first time with Selah Theatre onstage", says Richard Clem. "The cast has a tremendous command of the stage that engages the audience from lights up to curtain,"says director, LaTasha Do'zia, "The power of how relationships affect every aspect of our lives is ever present in this show".

TERMS OF ENDEARMENT has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, March 18 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 27. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations at LFCC. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance. For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/terms or call 540-686-5185.