Studio Theatre Names New Associate Artistic Director

Studio Theatre and Artistic Director David Muse have announced that Reginald L. Douglas will join the organization as its new Associate Artistic Director later this month. Douglas comes to Studio from City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh, where he has served as Artistic Producer since 2015.

"Reg has distinguished himself as a director, a producer, and an institutional-builder in equal measure," said Muse. "His thoughtfulness about the state of our art form, advocacy for emerging talent, and commitment to community engagement make me feel lucky to have him around as we head into Studio's fifth decade with ambitious plans for the future. I'm excited to apply his palpable enthusiasm to the madness we're cooking up."

"I am deeply honored and humbled to join David and the dynamic team at Studio, a theatre that I've long admired, led by a visionary artistic leader," said Douglas. "DC has always been a favorite city of mine and I am so excited to be joining this inspiring artistic community. I cannot wait to get to work directing and producing theatre that reflects, engages, and empowers the many diverse people that call this city home."

As the Artistic Producer of City Theatre Company , Douglas line-produced, helped curate, and directed in the theatre's six-show season and new play development programs; built artistic initiatives and community engagement partnerships including the theater's Directing & Producing fellowship program; played a vital role in fundraising, marketing, and strategic planning; and helped spearhead the organization's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion initiatives. Throughout his tenure, he championed local artists, placing Pittsburgh talent at the center of the company's hiring and programming practices.

Douglas serves on the Board of Directors of the National New Play Network and is also a guest lecturer at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Theatre Institute. He is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Douglas is a graduate of Georgetown University, where he earned a BA in Theatre & Performance Studies and English, with a concentration in African-American Studies.





Douglas succeeds Matt Torney, who departs Studio this spring to become the Artistic Director of Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta.