Video: For First-Time Nominee Whitney White, The Tonys Are a Dream Come True

In her Broadway directorial debut, Whitney White took the Broadway world by storm with her incredible work on Jaja's African Hair Braiding- a play that ended its limited run months ago, but was not forgotten by Tony nominators. White picked up one of the show's five nominations.

"What made this show so special was the feeling it gave me- not just me, but everyone in the audience," she told Richard Ridge. "You really left that show feeling like you experienced a slice of life. A big slice! You laughed, you cried, it was what theatre is supposed to be."

Watch as Whitney chats more about what this nomination means to her, the lasting impression of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.