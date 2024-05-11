Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Ahrens & Flaherty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whether you live for Coalhouse Walker, relate to Timoune, or can't get enough of Gertrude McFuzz, the musicals of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flahery have given musical theatre lovers plenty to sing along with since their first collaboration in 1988- Lucky Stiff.

This renowned writing team has received theater, film and music’s highest honors—the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys. They serve on the Council of the Dramatists Guild of America and founded the DGF Fellows Program for Emerging Writers. In 2014 they received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Take a pause to enjoy some of their finest work with this playlist of musicals like: Ragtime, Anastasia, Once on This Island, My Favorite Year, Rocky, A Man of No Importance, Seussical, and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Ahrens and Flaherty song stands out to you.

