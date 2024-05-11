Tom Holland-Led ROMEO AND JULIET Cancels First Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, the West End production of Jamie Lloyd Company's Romeo and Juliet, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in the title roles, has canceled its first preview tonight, Saturday, May 11, due to "technical aspects of the production needing further preparation."

Producers are allowing ticket buyers to exchange their tickets for another performance, but acknowledge that availability is currently "limited."

No other performances have been canceled at the moment. The first performance is currently scheduled for Monday, May 13th.

Romeo & Juliet opens at the Duke of York's Theatre, on Thursday 23 May, and runs until Saturday 3 August 2024.

The cast also includes Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production is rumored to head to Broadway following the conclusion of its West End run.