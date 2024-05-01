Photos: First Look At Kyra Sedgwick, Madison Ferris And More In ALL OF ME At The New Group

Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production began previews April 23 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 14.
The New Group has released first look photos of All of Me, by Laura Winters, with Madison Ferris, Danny J. Gomez, Lily Mae Harrington, Florencia Lozano, Brian Furey Morabito and Kyra Sedgwick.
Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production began previews April 23 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 14. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).
It’s your classic romantic comedy. Boy meets girl. Boy uses a wheelchair, girl uses a scooter, and they both use text-to-speech technology to connect to the world around them. They come from different worlds, but love pulls them together when their families push them apart. All of Me is a boldly humorous and candid love story exploring class and disability in America today.
All of Me features Madison Ferris (The Glass Menagerie), Danny J. Gomez ("NCIS: Hawai’i”), Lily Mae Harrington (“Single Drunk Female”), Florencia Lozano (“One Life to Live”), Brian Furey Morabito (The Panic of ‘29) and Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”).
Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production includes Co-Scenic Design by Brett Banakis and Edward T. Morris, Costume Design by Sarah LeFeber, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat and Sound Design by Matt Otto. Fight Director: Thomas Schall. Production Supervisor: Five Ohm. Accessibility & Disability Consultant: ConsultAbility. Production Accessibility Coordinator: Caitlin Cafiero. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Allen.
Photo Credit: Monique Carboni
Madison Ferris, Kyra Sedgwick, Lily Mae Harrington
Madison Ferris, Brian Furey Morabito
Danny Gomez, Florencia Lozan
Madison Ferris, Danny Gomez
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos