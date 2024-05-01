Photos: First Look At Kyra Sedgwick, Madison Ferris And More In ALL OF ME At The New Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Group has released first look photos of All of Me, by Laura Winters, with Madison Ferris, Danny J. Gomez, Lily Mae Harrington, Florencia Lozano, Brian Furey Morabito and Kyra Sedgwick.

Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production began previews April 23 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 14. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

It’s your classic romantic comedy. Boy meets girl. Boy uses a wheelchair, girl uses a scooter, and they both use text-to-speech technology to connect to the world around them. They come from different worlds, but love pulls them together when their families push them apart. All of Me is a boldly humorous and candid love story exploring class and disability in America today.

All of Me features Madison Ferris (The Glass Menagerie), Danny J. Gomez ("NCIS: Hawai’i”), Lily Mae Harrington (“Single Drunk Female”), Florencia Lozano (“One Life to Live”), Brian Furey Morabito (The Panic of ‘29) and Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”).

Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, this production includes Co-Scenic Design by Brett Banakis and Edward T. Morris, Costume Design by Sarah LeFeber, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat and Sound Design by Matt Otto. Fight Director: Thomas Schall. Production Supervisor: Five Ohm. Accessibility & Disability Consultant: ConsultAbility. Production Accessibility Coordinator: Caitlin Cafiero. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Allen.

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni

