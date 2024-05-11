Broadway For Beginners- Everything You Need to Know

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New to the Broadway scene and looking for help on making your theater-going experience memorable? BroadwayWorld is your one-stop shop to study up on all things Broadway. Check out a roundup of helpful hints for your first trip to see a Broadway show.

What's the best show on Broadway? While the answer to that question will be different for every kind of theatregoer, there are indeed qualifications that make some Broadway shows stand out above others. Below, we've rounded up ten Broadway shows to see in 2024 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and of course... earned Tony Awards.

You're making plans for your first trip to New York City. Your travel is booked; your hotel stay is confirmed; your itinerary is underway, and you want a Broadway show to be on it. One question remains... when should you purchase your tickets?

Theatre in New York City, both on Broadway and off, has come a long way in the past several years, offering you more ways than ever to score a seat to your favorite show. When is the right time to make the purchase? That depends on you.

Tourists and locals alike are always looking for a good deal on cheap Broadway tickets! While some may opt to pay full price by buying in advance, others have learned some tips and tricks to score last minute Broadway tickets, which includes entering Broadway lotteries.

These deeply discounted tickets are offered for several shows that are currently running, so if you're feeling lucky and hoping to score a deal, look no further than our guide to Broadway lottery tickets.

If you're planning a family trip to New York City and Broadway is on your must-list, you already know that there are many questions that make decision making complicated. Is my child mature enough to appreciate a Broadway show? Is this show age-appropriate for my kid? Is my child even old enough to even get into a Broadway show?

Theatre tickets are a commitment- of both your time and your money- so before you make your decision, it's important to understand how to best determine which Broadway musical or play might be best for your whole family. Below, we break it down into two simple steps.

You're making plans for your first trip to New York City. Your travel is booked, your hotel stay is confirmed, and most importantly, you just secured tickets to your favorite Broadway show! As you pack your suitcase, one big question remains: What's the dress code for Broadway?

The short answer: There isn't one.

So you're going to a Broadway show! Congrats! You're about to experience theatre at its very finest- the pinnacle of performance in New York City, or as some might argue, the world.

Before you head to the theatre, it's important to keep in mind that certain items that you might have on hand will not be permitted inside. Which ones might cause trouble? We've got you covered. Check out a full list of items that may or may not be allowed into a Broadway show.

You're making plans for your first trip to New York City. Your travel is booked, your hotel stay is confirmed, and most importantly, you just secured tickets to your favorite Broadway show! One small detail that you forgot: how do you get there?

New York City, sprawled over 300 square miles and five boroughs, can be difficult to navigate for first-timers, but that doesn't mean that your trip to the theatre district need be a complicated one. Below, we're breaking down transportation options that will get you to your show in time for curtain!

Planning a trip to the theatre and unsure of what to expect? We're here to help!

Attending a Broadway show is a unique experience, but it's important to remember that it's not just about the actors and the production—it's also about being a courteous audience member. Your behavior can significantly impact the enjoyment of the show for both yourself and those around you.

Not all Broadway shows are created equal when it comes to runtime*. While some productions might wrap up in an hour and a half or less, others can last for double that, complete with multiple intermissions. Will you make your train home? Will you arrive home in time to relieve the sitter? Don't let your own anxiety about runtime ruin the eleven o'clock number. Know before you go and enjoy your show worry-free!

Are you a Broadway super-fan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a future Tony winner? All of this is possible if you know where to look... the stage door!

Visiting the stage door, or 'stage dooring' as it is commonly known, is an increasingly popular tradition for fans who are looking for a 'cherry on top' experience after seeing a Broadway show.

Just now discovering the magic of Broadway and want to learn about the history of Broadway musicals? Looking to impress your theatre-loving friends, but lacking the intel to keep up with the conversation? BroadwayWorld is here to help get you up to speed with a brief history of Broadway theater (or theatre), the history of Broadway (the street), and more!

Let's start at the very beginning...

Situated in the heart of Times Square, just south of TKTS' famed red steps, is one of the greatest resources at the disposal of every tourist who walks by. They need only look down. Carved in granite and decorated with stainless steel, a 28-foot map of New York City's theatre district maps out all but one of the currently operating Broadway theatres.

Technically any venue with 500 seats or more, located along Broadway in New York City's Theatre District is a Broadway theatre, and the art that is produced in these special places is widely considered the highest form of theatrical entertainment in the world. Today, forty-one theatres are technically Broadway houses, each with their own rich history of ground-breaking shows and legendary performers. Below, we're giving you the scoop on the life of every one of them!

Now that you're a Broadway pro, sing along to some of Broadway's biggest hits!