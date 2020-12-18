Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Vermont!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT 72%

Lyric Theatre Company 14%

Charlie McMeekin, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT 11%



Best Ensemble

JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 28%

CABARET - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 25%

MAMMA MIA - Lyric Theatre Company - 2019 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 78%

Northern Stage 13%

Chandler Center for the Arts Annual Summer Youth Musical 9%



Costume Design of the Decade

Charis Churchill - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 71%

David Withrow - EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 17%

Nancy Smith - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 8%



Dancer Of The Decade

Alexa Kartshoke - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 36%

Leon Evans - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2016 21%

Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tim Tavcar - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 39%

Eric Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont - 2018 16%

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 13%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Kim Allen Bent - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 25%

Kathleen Keenan - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 21%

Kathleen Keenan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 18%



Lighting Design of the Decade

James McNamara - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 36%

Mark Evancho - INTO THE WOODS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 23%

Clay Coyle - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 18%



Original Script Of The Decade

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 44%

Kim Allen Bent - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 31%

Abby Paige - LES FILLES DU QUOI? - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 13%



Performer Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 22%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 14%

Jennifer Warwick - GYPSY - Stowe Theatre Guild - 2018 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 45%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 18%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage, White River Junction, Vermont - 2020 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DAVID BUDBILL'S JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 47%

EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 13%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 10%



Set Design Of The Decade

Donna Stafford - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 47%

Ellen E Jones - TWELFTH NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2018 25%

Clay Coyle - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 19%



Sound Design of the Decade

AJ Bierschwal/Tim Tavcar - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 26%

Thom Shread - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 22%

Casey Covey - MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2013 17%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 82%

Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont 13%

Weston Playhouse 4%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater - 2016 52%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 29%

Meredith Watson - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2014 13%

